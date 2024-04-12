Pics: Taapsee Pannu Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding To Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu pictured at an event.

After getting married to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23, Taapsee Pannu made her first appearance post-wedding on Thursday (April 11). The actress attended Anand Pandit's daughter's reception in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning red saree, she covered her chooras (red bangles) with a matching cloth. With her hair elegantly tied in a bun and sporting gold danglers, Taapsee flashed her biggest smile while posing for the cameras. The shutterbugs congratulated the actress. To this, she replied, "Thank you" and humorously added, "I've come for someone else's wedding now." When asked if her husband Mathias Boe accompanied her, she playfully said, "Are you trying to get me in trouble?"

Anand Pandit's daughter's reception was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Mallika Sherawat among others attended the event.

Taapsee Pannu recently revealed why she and Mathias Boe chose to remain tight-lipped about their nuptials and refrained from sharing any official updates or images on social media platforms. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her wedding for the first time and opened up about her decision to keep the details of her marriage under wraps.

She said, “I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."

"The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn't want to make it a public affair, because then I'll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That's why I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don't think I'm mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that's why I was pretty relaxed,” Taapsee added.

Reflecting on the fusion of Sikh and Christian rituals during the ceremony, Taapsee Pannu shared that they both are from two very distinct backgrounds and shared that the wedding planning was handled by her sister, Shagun Pannu, with whom she co-owns a wedding planning business. Among the guests were Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap, as well as writer Kanika Dhillon among others.