How Taapsee Pannu Kept Her Wedding Private: 'From Appointing Her Sister As The Organizer...'

Images instagrammed by Taapsee Pannu. (courtesy: TaapseePannu)

Taapsee Pannu got married to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in March in Udaipur in a private ceremony. Unlike other Bollywood celebrities, Taapsee kept her wedding a low-key affair. Talking about Taapsee's private wedding, a source said, "Taapsee Pannu has married in India, staying true to her roots and unlike many celebrities who fly outside the country. Despite Taapsee's husband being based outside India, she has prioritised getting married in her homeland." Taapsee also ensured that details of her wedding didn't get disclosed before the big day. Elaborating on how she made this possible, the source added, "Taapsee Pannu spared no effort in safeguarding the secrecy of her wedding, resulting into the quietest wedding Bollywood has ever seen."

The source continued, "From appointing her sister as the wedding organizer to enlisting close relatives as her stylist, designer and more, every detail was meticulously planned to prevent any leaks. With a strict no-phone policy and exclusive invitations extended only to close relatives, she ensured utmost privacy. Any online picture uploads were strictly controlled, ensuring the success of her mission to keep the celebration under wraps."

Taapsee didn't post any wedding picture or video on her social media feed. However, videos from her bridal entry to sangeet went crazy viral. In her wedding video, Taapsee Pannu, dressed as a traditional Punjabi bride, can be seen dancing her heart out during her entry. Taapsee can be seen sporting kaleeras and choodas. As soon as she reaches the stage, groom Mathias Boe can be seen hugging her. Mathias Boe, whose face is covered with a sehera, can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. The video also documents moments from their garlands exchange ceremony. Mathias can be seen kissing Taapsee on her cheeks. Take a look here:

According to sources, the couple had a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathais Boe, were also present at the wedding. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.