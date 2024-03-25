Taapsee Pannu Is Now Married To Badminton Player Mathias Boe. Details Inside

Taapsee and Mathias in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Taapsee Pannu married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in the presence of family members and close friends in Udaipur a few days ago. The couple are yet to make an official announcement. However, NDTV first reported on February 27 that Taapsee would get married in March in Udaipur. According to our sources, the couple had a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathais Boe, were also present at the wedding. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

A couple of days back, Pavail Gulati shared a picture from what looks like a wedding celebration on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Pavail, Shagun and Abhilash Thapliyal can be spotted. Sharing the picture, Pavail wrote, "Twinkle Twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!" Take a look:

Kanika Dhillon, who was reportedly present at the wedding, shared a few images of herself from the celebrations. In one picture, she was accompanied by husband Himanshu Sharma. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Keeping it peach." She added the hashtag "MereYaarKiShaadi." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures from the celebrations that went viral:

Abhilash Thapliyal shared a picture from the holi celebrations in which Taapsee and Mathias can be spotted. In the picture, their faces are smeared with colours. Sharing the picture, Abhilash wrote, "Hamari toh Holi." Take a look:

According to a 2014 NDTV report, Taapsee and the badminton star first met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Mathias Boe was part of the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors while Taapsee Pannu was the brand ambassador of champions Hyderabad Hotshots.

In the recent years, Taapsee was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba featuring Vikrant Massey. She also starred in Shabaash Mithu which is based on the life of the Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu made her debut as a producer with Blurr. She also acted in that film alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Taapsee's production Dhak Dhak released last year. Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.