Bride-To-Be Taapsee Pannu And Sister Shagun Twinning And Winning At A Wedding

Taapsee Pannu, who is rumoured to get married to her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe at the end of this month, attended a friend's (presumably) wedding with sister Shagun Pannu. Pictures from the wedding were shared by Aspirants actor Abhilash Thapliyal on his Instagram feed. In the pictures, Taapsee, Shagun and Abhilash can be seen laughing their heart out. They can be seen making funny poses as well. Taapsee can be seen wearing a pretty lehenga, paired with a printed blouse. Shagun and Taapsee can be seen twinning in similar-coloured outfits. Sharing the pictures, Abilash wrote, "Inko aata hi nehi hai, inse hota hi nehi hai (They can't do it, They are not pro at it)." Take a look at the pictures here:

Taapsee also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture, "Wedding done... now getting back to life."

According to our sources, Taapsee and Mathias will get married in Udaipur. The wedding will be attended by family and friends and no Bollywood A-Listers are expected at the wedding. Taapsee and Mathias have never shied away from accepting their relationship.

In the recent years, Taapsee was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba featuring Vikrant Massey. She also starred in Shabaash Mithu which is based on the life of the Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu made her debut as a producer with Blurr. She also acted in that film alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Taapsee's production Dhak Dhak released this year. Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.