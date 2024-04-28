Taapsee Pannu On Ditching Lehenga At Her Wedding: 'Wanted To Dance A Lot'

Image instagrammed by Taapsee Pannu. (courtesy: TaapseePannu)

Taapsee Pannu married her long-time boyfriend Danish Badminton player Mathias Boe in a private ceremony in Udaipur in March. Unlike other Bollywood brides, Taapsee ditched lehengas and designer bridal trousseau for her wedding. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu revealed her wedding outfits were designed by one of her college friends. When asked about choosing traditional salwar kameez over lehengas for her wedding,Taapsee told HT City, "I've grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That's the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn't feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."

Actually, Taapsee didn't opt for lehengas for any of her wedding functions as she wanted to "dance a lot." Taapsee said, "Also because when you have some big name on board, then the chances of the news getting leaked out are very high, and I wanted to keep it very private. So, my college friend, Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits, and that's how I wanted. I didn't have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot on all functions."

Taapsee didn't post any wedding picture or video on her social media feed. However, videos from her bridal entry to sangeet went crazy viral. In her wedding video, Taapsee Pannu, dressed as a traditional Punjabi bride, can be seen dancing her heart out during her entry. Taapsee can be seen sporting kaleeras and choodas. As soon as she reaches the stage, groom Mathias Boe can be seen hugging her. Mathias Boe, whose face is covered with a sehera, can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. The video also documents moments from their garlands exchange ceremony. Mathias can be seen kissing Taapsee on her cheeks. Take a look here:

Here's another video where Taapsee and her sister Shagun can be seen ruling the dance floor to the Dil To Pagal Hai song Le Gayi at her sangeet. Take a look:

According to sources, the couple had a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathais Boe, were also present at the wedding. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.