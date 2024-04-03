Crazy Viral: Bride Taapsee Pannu's Fairytale Entry At Udaipur Wedding

Taapsee and Mathias at the wedding. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)

Days after Taapsee Pannu and Badminton player Mathias Boe's marriage report surfacing online, an inside video from their intimate Udaipur wedding has been trending on social media on Wednesday. In the video, Taapsee Pannu, dressed as a traditional Punjabi bride, can be seen dancing her heart out during her entry. Taapsee can be seen sporting kaleeras and choodas. As soon as she reaches the stage, groom Mathias Boe can be seen hugging her. Mathias Boe, whose face is covered with a sehera, can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. The video also documents moments from their garlands exchange ceremony. Mathias can be seen kissing Taapsee on her cheeks. The video is already crazy viral. Take a look here:

Taapsee Pannu married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in the presence of family members and close friends in Udaipur a few days ago. The couple are yet to make an official announcement. According to sources, the couple had a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathais Boe, were also present at the wedding. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

A few days back, Taapsee shared a few images in which she can be seen clad in a fusion saree. What caught the attention of the Internet was the henna artwork on her feet and the ring on her finger. Sharing the images, Taapsee wrote, "Hope this romance with saree never ends....." Take a look:

On the occasion of Holi, Abhilash Thapliyal shared a picture from the celebrations in which Taapsee and Mathias can be spotted. In the picture, their faces are smeared with colours. Sharing the picture, Abhilash wrote, "Hamari toh Holi." Take a look:

According to a 2014 NDTV report, Taapsee and the badminton star first met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Mathias Boe was part of the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors while Taapsee Pannu was the brand ambassador of champions Hyderabad Hotshots.