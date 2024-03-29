The Internet Is Almost Convinced That Taapsee Pannu Is Married. Courtesy Her Latest Pics

Image instagrammed by Taapsee Pannu. (courtesy: TaapseePannu)

Actress Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a few days ago. Although the couple has not officially confirmed the news, NDTV first reported on February 27 that Taapsee would get married in March in Udaipur. While fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of their marital status, Taapsee's latest Instagram post has added fuel to the fire. In the pictures, Taapsee looks stunning in an Indo-western outfit. Well, what caught the attention of fans was the henna artwork on her feet and the ring on her finger.

After looking at Taapsee Pannu's series of images, fans made a bee-line to the comments section. One of them wrote, “Congratulations on the wedding.” Another requested, “Taapsee ji shaadi ke bhi photos post kardo [Taapsee, post your wedding pictures.]” A few echoed, “Happy married Life.” Many simply said, “Congratulations.”

Sharing the post, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Hope this romance with saree never ends…..”

According to our sources, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe had their pre-wedding festivities and wedding celebrations from March 21 to 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, along with her close friends Abhilash Thapliyal and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon, were among the attendees at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathias Boe, were also part of the celebration. The functions were organised by The Wedding Factory, a company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu, and Farah Sood.

Recently, Pavail Gulati posted a picture on his Instagram that seems to be from one of the wedding events. In the photo, Pavail, Shagun, and Abhilash Thapliyal can be seen together, and Pavail captioned it with a fun line, “Twinkle Twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!"

Check out the post below:

Taapsee Pannu was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also featured Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles.