Preity Zinta Shares Shreyas Iyer's Health Update After Injury: "Recovering Well And Coming Out"

Preity Zinta, actress and co-owner of IPL's Punjab Kings, recently caught up with her team captain, Shreyas Iyer, at teammate Shashank Singh's birthday party. The reunion, shared on Instagram, also included actor Dino Morea.

In the caption, Preity wished Shashank a happy birthday and also shared Shreyas' health update with his fans. ICYDK: Shreyas Iyer suffered a near-fatal spleen injury while fielding during an ODI against Australia last month. The cricketer injured his abdomen while taking a difficult catch, which resulted in the laceration of the spleen with internal bleeding.

Preity wrote, "Sometimes the most Unplanned and Impromptu evenings are the best. Happy Birthday Shashank once again. So happy to see you and so happy to see Shreyas recovering well and coming out (for once) Thank you Rohini for always being awesome. Loved bumping into Dino as always. From meeting old friends to making new ones."

The same day, Shreyas appeared visibly frustrated when fans crowded him in the lobby. A video shows him telling security, “Bhai tumhara kaam hai hatana” (Brother, your job is to clear the crowd), after a fan tugged at him while trying to click a selfie.

Not the first time a 'bouncer' is making Shreyas Iyer uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/fSynyijOBj — mutual.stark (@mutualstark) November 23, 2025

Iyer is expected to remain out of action for at least two months, potentially affecting his chances of captaining India in the upcoming ODIs against South Africa. With vice-captain Shubman Gill also injured, India's leadership options for the series remain uncertain.

On the IPL front, Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. Though the team lost by six runs, Preity praised the players' performance on Instagram.

“It didn't end the way we wanted it to but….the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!"

She added, "This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final."

The team might not have won the trophy, but Preity shared they've already emerged as champions by winning hearts. "I am so proud of each and every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season," she penned.

On the work front, Preity Zinta will be seen in Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta's Emotional Post For Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 Defeat: "To Our Sher Squad"