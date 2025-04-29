Preity Zinta Slams, Then Apologises To Fan Who Asked If She's Joining BJP

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Preity Zinta apologized for her abrupt response to a fan on X. She hosted an Ask Me Anything session where fans submitted queries. Zinta expressed frustration over judgments regarding her identity choices.

A day after replying to a fan if she's joining BJP, Preity Zinta apologised to him for her "abrupt" reply. Preity Zinta hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. A fan asked her if she's joining BJP. Preity couldn't hide her frustration of being judged for her choices and replied to his query. A day after Preity clarified her stance and wrote she needs to keep answering for being who she is.

Preity Zinta wrote on X, "I'm sorry if I sounded abrupt! I have PTSD from this question. Appreciate your clarification After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don't forgot they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic we are bringing up our kids as Hindus. Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicized all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion. Chalo time to move on ...Sending you lots of love n best wishes."

When a fan asked about her future political plans yesterday, Preity wrote, "That's the problem with people on social media, everybody has become so judgemental off late. As I said earlier, going to a temple / Maha Kumbh and being proud of who I am & my identity does not equate with me joining politics or for that reason BJP. Living outside India has made me realise the true value of my home country & like everyone else I do appreciate India & all things Indian much more now."

After Preity's reply, the Internet said that the question was asked out of sheer curiosity, and not meant to be judgemental.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016. They are parents of twins, Gia and Jai, whom they welcomed via surrogacy on November 11, 2021.

On the work front, Preity is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 7-year break. She will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. The film is produced by Aamir Khan.