Dino Morea On Breakup With Bipasha Basu During <i>Raaz</i> Shoot: "She Found It Very Tough"

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu's sparkling chemistry on and off screen has always remained a topic of discussion over the years. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea recalled when they parted ways during the shoot of Raaz and Bipasha Basu found it "difficult" to cope up with the changes on set.

Dino Morea also shared how they overcame the initial hesitance after their breakup and have become best of friends.

"Jab Raaz ke dauran, we were breaking up, Bipasha and me, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much."

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu tried to resolve their issues but things were falling apart.

"Humne already alag alag raasta chun liya tha. Humne koshish bhi ki to fix it par wo fix nahi ho ra tha. And I moved on (We had already chosen different paths, and though we tried to work things out, it just wasn't happening. Eventually, I moved on)," he added.

"It was a tough moment because jinke saath aap ne kuch saalo samay bitaya aab aap alag ho rahe ho. And uss dauran hum saath mein kaam bhi kar rahe (It was a challenging time; parting ways with someone you've spent years with while still working together made it even harder)." Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu worked in films like Gunaah, Ishq Hai Tumse, Rakht and Chehraa.

Dino Morea also shared how bitterness took a backseat with the passage of time. "We became the best of friends after that. That moment is very tough; it's like anger, emotions, rage, but time will make you understand that it was a moment. I really enjoy that person and she enjoys me so let's be friends at least," he concluded.

Dino Morea even attended Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's reception in 2016. Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu met on a blind date, arranged by one of their common friends. They fell in love and were in a relationship from 1996 to 2001.