ICYMI: This Is What Kriti Kharbanda Posted For Husband Pulkit Samrat On Karwa Chauth

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat married in March this year. On Sunday, the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together. The actress shared a series of photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram and expressed her long-held fascination with the festival. Dressed in a golden saree, she posed happily with her actor-husband, Pulkit Samrat. In her caption, she reflected on how celebrating each festival in her first year of marriage has been a cherished tradition in her family.

She wrote, "Celebrating the 1st of every festival in the first year of marriage has been a tradition in every family for as long as I can remember. Karwachauth being one of them. Every karwachauth, I would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channi , dress up and apply mehendi. I'd also wake up for the sargi. I found it fascinating! All that while thinking to myself, I want this for me. So today, I ticked one more thing off my bucket list. The 10-year-old me is shy and blushing! He's good-looking also, now that's the cherry on top!" She also added, "P.S. Being married (to the right person) was also on my bucket list :) and I'm happy to announce, it's going splendidly."

ICYDK, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15. For their wedding, Kriti and Pulkit were the perfect springtime couple. They wore custom-designed creations by Anamika Khanna. Pulkit's wedding look has undoubtedly made him a fashion icon, particularly his pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set inscribed with the Gayatri Mantra. Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, beautifully complemented her husband in a breathtaking two-tone floral lehenga. Sources close to the couple revealed that pink was Pulkit's mother's favourite colour, and it was her wish to see her son's bride dressed in this hue for their special day.

Sharing the photos, Kriti and Pulkit wrote, "From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats differently, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"