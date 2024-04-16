Crazy Viral: Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Shed Tears Of Joy In Wedding Video

Kriti shared this image. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who got married on March 15, celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in a special way. On Monday (April 15), Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared their wedding video. The nearly two-minute clip begins with Pulkit Samrat delivering a heartfelt speech he had written for his bride Kriti Kharbanda. He can be heard saying, "I could tell you that you are my moon and stars, I could tell you that you heal my scars." The video also features glimpses from their haldi, mehendi, chooda, and wedding ceremonies. The video concludes with Pulkit Samrat getting emotional after exchanging wedding vows with Kriti Kharbanda. As Kriti consoles him, she also sheds tears of joy.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "We found ourselves when we found each other, and that's the most beautiful kind of love. It's been a month since the wedding, but our forever began lifetimes ago.”

A few days ago, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared snapshots from their reception, and it was undoubtedly a night to remember. With dances in full swing and a palpable aura of glamour, Kriti and Pulkit stole the show with their subtle yet chic ensembles. For the reception, Pulkit looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired elegantly with black pants, accentuated by a matching waistcoat and a black blazer adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Meanwhile, Kriti looked elegant in a strapless floral gown. One of the snapshots captured the couple seated in front of glowing signs that read "Mr" and "Mrs." Another moment captured the couple beaming with joy while gleefully going down a slide. In the rest of the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen dancing their hearts out. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the caption read, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs."

For their wedding, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were the perfect springtime couple. They wore custom-designed creations by Anamika Khanna. Pulkit opted for a pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set inscribed with the Gayatri Mantra. Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, beautifully complemented her husband in a breathtaking two-tone floral lehenga.

Sharing the photos, Kriti and Pulkit wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"