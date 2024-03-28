Viral: Kriti Kharbanda's Pink Wedding Lehenga Is An Ode To Pulkit Samrat's Late Mother

Pulkit Samrat shared this image. (courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Kriti Kharbanda recently exchanged wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend Pulkit Samrat in a beautiful ceremony on March 15. The intimate affair took place at a lavish hotel in Delhi. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kriti Kharbanda's choice of wedding ensemble held special significance as it paid a touching tribute to Pulkit Samrat's late mother. According to the report, Kriti's wedding lehenga was not only a reflection of her impeccable taste but also a heartfelt gesture towards her husband's late mother. Kriti wore a custom-made powder pink lehenga crafted by designer Anamika Khanna, embellished with intricate embroidery.

Sources close to the couple revealed that pink was Pulkit's mother's favourite colour, and it was her wish to see her son's bride dressed in this hue for their special day.

A few days ago, the couple recently shared snapshots from their reception, and it was undoubtedly a night to remember. With dances in full swing and a palpable aura of glamour, Kriti and Pulkit stole the show with their subtle yet chic ensembles, adding an extra dose of sparkle to the festivities. For the reception, Pulkit looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired elegantly with black pants, accentuated by a matching waistcoat and a dazzling black blazer adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Meanwhile, Kriti looked elegant in a strapless floral gown. One of the captivating snapshots captured the couple seated in front of glowing signs that read "Mr" and "Mrs." Another delightful moment captured the couple beaming with joy while gleefully going down a slide. In the rest of the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen dancing their hearts out. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the caption read, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs."

For their wedding, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were the perfect springtime couple. They wore custom-designed creations by Anamika Khanna. Pulkit's wedding look has undoubtedly made him a fashion icon, particularly his pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set inscribed with the Gayatri Mantra. Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, beautifully complemented her husband in a breathtaking two-tone floral lehenga.

Sharing the photos, Kriti and Pulkit wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"