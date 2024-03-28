Kriti Kharbanda Shares Pics From Chooda Ceremony, Reveals Pulkit Samrat Was 'Bowled Over' After Seeing Her

Kriti Kharbanda shared this image. (courtesy: kritikharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda has been turning heads with her chic and elegant appearances throughout her recent wedding celebrations. The actress, who recently married Pulkit Samrat, seamlessly blended traditional and contemporary elements in her wedding ensembles. Delving into yet another stylish piece from her bridal collection, Kriti shared photos from her chooda ceremony. Opting for a vibrant neon green saree paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse, Kriti looked elegant in every way possible. She elevated her look by adding her mother's red dupatta and accessorising with her grandmother's gold jewellery.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal. bachpan ka Sapna that :) It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren't allowed to meet or see each other before the phera's. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)"

She added, "I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over. Laal chooda and traditional kaleera's were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I'm so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn't look back."

A few days ago, the couple recently shared snapshots from their reception, and it was undoubtedly a night to remember. With dances in full swing and a palpable aura of glamour, Kriti and Pulkit stole the show with their subtle yet chic ensembles, adding an extra dose of sparkle to the festivities. For the reception, Pulkit looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired elegantly with black pants, accentuated by a matching waistcoat and a dazzling black blazer adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Meanwhile, Kriti looked elegant in a strapless floral gown. One of the captivating snapshots captured the couple seated in front of glowing signs that read "Mr" and "Mrs." Another delightful moment captured the couple beaming with joy while gleefully going down a slide. In the rest of the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen dancing their hearts out. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the caption read, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs."

For their wedding, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were the perfect springtime couple. They wore custom-designed creations by Anamika Khanna. Pulkit's wedding look has undoubtedly made him a fashion icon, particularly his pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set inscribed with the Gayatri Mantra. Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, beautifully complemented her husband in a breathtaking two-tone floral lehenga.