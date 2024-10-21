Asian Cuisine Is Set To Take Over The World, Reveals 'Future Of Food' Report 2025

The report highlights the rise of Asian cuisine in the gastronomical world. Photo: iStock

The gastronomical world continues to grow and evolve, with new food trends, rising use of technology and a deeper emphasis on sustainability. Culinary and dining experiences can also impact global tourism. Luxury Group, the collective of high-end hotels within the Marriott International portfolio, recently launched the Future of Food Report 2025 for the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region. The report drew insights from research and in-depth interviews with over 30 pioneering chefs, mixologists, and industry insiders across the Asia Pacific region. As per the report, Asian cuisine is rising in popularity and recognition.

Can an Asian restaurant become the number one restaurant in the world? That future is now entirely possible, says the report. Cuisines from the "global south", including the Asia Pacific region, are receiving more Michelin stars than Western restaurants in Central London. Apac is no longer seen as an "emerging" dining destination. Rather, it has risen to be on par with Europe.

When it comes to Asian food, Japanese cuisine has always had a significant influence on the world. Further, chefs in Turkey, Copenhagen and Spain are taking Cantonese cuisine to a global audience. India's food culture has also been a source of inspiration for many. "The use of vibrant spices like cumin, turmeric, and cardamom that add depth to the concept of vegetarianism and art of cooking in tandoor has inspired chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide to embrace new flavours and explore culinary creativity," notes Prateek Sadhu of Naar, a restaurant at the foothills of the Himalayas in India.

Asian cuisine is attracting travellers from around the globe to countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: iStock

The rise of culinary tourism in the Asia Pacific has transformed the continent into a premier dining destination, attracting travellers from around the globe. One such up-and-coming culinary capital identified by the report is Mumbai, India. Mumbai's diverse dining scene reflects the city's social and economic disparity and history as a melting pot of migrants, says the report. The top restaurants identified include Masque, Ekaa and Noon.

Here are all 10 up-and-coming culinary capitals around the world in the Asia Pacific:

Bali, Indonesia Busan, South Korea Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Jeju, South Korea Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Manila, Philippines Mumbai, India Niseko, Japan Shanghai, China Tasmania, Australia

The report also highlights other key trends in food in the Asia Pacific, including the redefinition of fine dining, the revival of forgotten ingredients and traditions, conscious cuisines, sustainability, wellness, the increasing role of bars, the role of technology, and sensory dining.