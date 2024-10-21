Old Video Of Cops Beating Male Passengers For Entering Ladies Coach On Metro Is Viral

The video has ignited a heated debate on social media

An old video showing police officers beating male passengers for entering a ladies' coach has resurfaced online. According to a previous NDTV report, a group of men attempted to travel in a women-only coach on the Delhi-Gurgaon metro line. The footage captures police and security staff slapping the men.

In the video, officers positioned outside a crowded metro gate can be seen pulling male passengers out of the coach. A female officer is also spotted slapping the men. Besides the police, female passengers joined in, physically confronting the men, leaving them visibly shocked.

The video has ignited a heated debate on social media. While some questioned the use of physical force and the behaviour of female passengers, others pointed out issues of gender bias in public transport. One user commented, "Is beating allowed? Or is a fine the only punishment? How can they justify the violence?"

Another user asked, "Would women travelling in other coaches be treated the same way?"

A comment noted, "One man who was with his wife and a small child was let go without being hit, while the others were beaten. It's good to see the police acknowledging the situation and not treating all men the same."

Supporting the police's actions, another user said, "This seems to be the only way to instill some civic sense into people. 'Laatho ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante.'"

Another commenter expressed, "While men travelling in women-only coaches in the Delhi Metro violates the rules, excessive force raises questions about proportionality and appropriate conduct. Enforcement should be firm but free from unnecessary violence."

A user also asked, "Is this kind of action even legal? How will this build trust and confidence in the police among the public?"

According to media reports, the incident occurred in November 2010 on Metro Line 2 when around 40 men forcefully entered the ladies' coach and refused to leave despite interventions from DMRC and CISF officials. In response to protests by female passengers, the police took strict action.