5 Expert Winter Beauty Tips For Healthy Skin That Glows Without Makeup Like Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the queen of the no-makeup look, let's face it. But does she even need it? The star is currently busy filming her upcoming film Alpha in Kashmir. She recently shared sunkissed pictures where she showcased her bare skin. In the pictures, Alia is seen wearing a sweater and posing with a blurred view of snowcapped mountains behind. The star perfectly displayed her no-makeup look and we can't help but fall in love with her flawless skin. Just like Alia, if you too wish to keep your skin glowing without makeup during the winter season, we have listed some expert tips on how to keep your skin healthy. As per the Bryn Mawr Dermatologist, Dr. Husienzad, here are 5 effective tips to keep your skin healthy during the winter season.

Moisturise Frequently

Thick moisturisers containing Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid and Petrolatum help retain moisture within your skin. Opt for thicker creams over lighter lotions as they are most effective during the winter season.

Switch To Hydrating Cleansers

During the winter months, avoid harsh cleansers on the face. Any cleanser that leaves you completely clean strips the skin of natural moisture. Use gentle, hydrating, fragrance-free cleansers for daily cleansing and also to remove makeup.

Limit Hot Showers

Winter season is usually known for long hot showers. But hot showers tend to dry out your skin. As per the expert, limit showers to 15 minutes and use lukewarm water to avoid irritating your skin.

Avoid Harsh Scrubs And Scented Products

Products like loofahs, bath mitts, and scrubs can irritate dry skin and lead to eczema flares. Avoid these during the winter season for better and healthier skin. Use unscented soaps and body washes if you have a history of dry skin.

Hydrate Well

Hydration during the winter season is required to increase the water content in your body. Make sure to limit beverages and alcohol consumption during the winter season as it can dehydrate your body.

Incorporate these expert tips for clear and fine skin during the winter season.

