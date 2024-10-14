Mpox: Recent Cases, Signs & What To Do If You're At Risk

If you suspect you have Mpox or are experiencing symptoms, seek medical advice promptly

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. Few new cases emerged in India this year during September. It is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, primarily through contact with infected animals, including rodents and primates, or their bodily fluids. Mpox can also spread from person to person through close contact with an infected individual, respiratory droplets, skin lesions, or contaminated materials. Keep reading as we share a list of signs to look out for and tips to follow if you are at a high risk of contracting Mpox.

Signs

1. Fever and flu-like symptoms

In the early stages, Mpox often presents with symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue. These symptoms typically appear 5 to 21 days after exposure to the virus and are often the first signs of infection.

2. Swollen lymph nodes

Unlike many other viral infections, Mpox is characterised by swollen lymph nodes, which can be painful and noticeable in the neck, armpits, or groin. This swelling is a key differentiating factor between Mpox and other pox-like illnesses, such as chickenpox.

3. Rash and skin lesions

One of the most defining signs of Mpox is a rash that begins as flat red spots, which eventually develop into fluid-filled blisters or pustules. The rash often starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, including the hands, feet, and genitals. These lesions can be itchy or painful and may eventually scab over before healing.

4. Fatigue and headaches

Individuals with Mpox often experience extreme tiredness, headaches, and general discomfort throughout the illness. These symptoms can last for two to four weeks, during which time the person remains contagious.

What to do if you are at risk of Mpox

1. Avoid close contact

If you are at risk of Mpox or have been exposed to someone with Mpox, avoid close contact with infected individuals, especially contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids. This includes avoiding sexual contact with infected persons, as the virus can spread through close physical contact.

2. Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially after coming into contact with potentially infected animals or people. Clean and disinfect surfaces that may have been contaminated with the virus.

3. Isolate if exposed

If you have been in contact with someone infected with Mpox, it's crucial to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms such as fever or rash. Seek medical advice immediately if symptoms develop, as early detection can help prevent the spread of the virus.

4. Vaccination

Some populations, particularly healthcare workers and individuals at high risk of exposure, may be offered a vaccine that helps protect against Mpox. This vaccine is based on the smallpox vaccine, which is effective in preventing or reducing the severity of Mpox.

5. Seek medical attention

If you suspect you have Mpox or are experiencing symptoms, seek medical advice promptly. Healthcare professionals may recommend supportive care to alleviate symptoms, and in some cases, antiviral treatments may be used to reduce the severity of the infection.

Keep these tips in mind to reduce your chances of contracting Mpox.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.