Mpox Is Still A Health Emergency, Says WHO

The WHO first declared the emergency in August last year.
The mpox outbreak is still a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Monday, with the health body's director-general issuing a revised set of temporary recommendations.
The WHO first declared the emergency in August last year, when an outbreak of a new form of mpox spread from the badly-hit Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.
A public health emergency of international concern is WHO's highest form of alert.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world