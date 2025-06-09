Advertisement

Mpox Is Still A Health Emergency, Says WHO

A public health emergency of international concern is WHO's highest form of alert.

The WHO first declared the emergency in August last year.

The mpox outbreak is still a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Monday, with the health body's director-general issuing a revised set of temporary recommendations.

The WHO first declared the emergency in August last year, when an outbreak of a new form of mpox spread from the badly-hit Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

World Health Organization, Mpox, Mpox Outbreak
