UP Election 2024 Results LIVE: Early Trends Show INDIA Bloc Ahead, PM Modi Leading

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE:
UP Election Result: Counting is underway for all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 39 seats while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 40, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website. The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was also leading on one seat.
Among the key Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were leading from the Varanasi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Kannauj Lok Sabha seats, respectively.
Union ministers Smriti Irani and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal (S)), and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi were trailing in the Amethi, Mirzapur and Sultanpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 62 of the 80 seats, while the BSP and Samajwadi Party, then allies, won 10 and five seats, respectively.
Here are live updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results:
Election Results 2024 Live: BJP's Mahesh Sharma Leading In Gautam Buddh Nagar
BJP's Mahesh Sharma is currently leading with 26,176 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, according to the local election office.
The INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar is second with 7,917 votes, while BSP's Rajendra Solanki is third with 6,233 votes.
Uttar Pradesh Election Results Live: Smriti Irani Trailing By Over 23,000 Votes
BJP's Smriti Irani is now trailing by over 23,000 votes, shows the latest trends. While she has got 59,149 votes, her rival Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma has received 82,577.
PM Modi Extends Lead In Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now leading by over 33,200 votes in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, shows the latest trends available on the EC website.
While PM Modi has polled 1,14,810 votes, Congress Ajay Rai has received 81,604.
Mega Uttar Pradesh Surprise: INDIA Bloc Ahead Of NDA In Early Leads
The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 39 seats while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 40, according to the latest trends.
UP Election Results 2024 Live: Smriti Irani Trails In Amethi
BJP's Smriti Irani continues to trail behind Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma by over 19,100 votes in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the EC data shows.
Uttar Pradesh Election Results: Rahul Gandhi Currently Leading In Rae Bareli
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi currently has a lead of over 18,000 votes over BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the data on the EC website shows.
UP Election Results: PM Narendra Modi Is Now Leading In Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has a lead of 436 votes over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, the EC data shows.
UP Election 2024 Results: Check Latest Trends On NDTV
You can also check the latest trends of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results on the NDTV website
.
PM Modi Trailing By Over 1,600 Votes In Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat
PM Narendra Modi is now trailing by over 1,600 votes in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, shows the EC data.
Uttar Pradesh Election Results: BJP's Arun Govil Lead In Meerut
BJP's Arun Govil has a lead of 11,492 votes over SP's Sunita Verma in Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, shows the EC website.
UP Lok Sabha Results 2024: Kishori Lal Sharma Ahead Of Smriti Irani In Amethi
BJP's Smriti Irani is currently trailing behind Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma by 3,916 votes in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the early trends show.
Lok Sabha Poll Results 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Leads In Kannauj
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has a lead of 3 442 votes over BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, shows the EC data.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: PM Modi Trailing Behind Ajay Rai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently trailing behind Congress's Ajay Rai by 6,223 votes in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, according to the EC.
Election Results 2024: INDIA Bloc Now Ahead Of BJP In Uttar Pradesh, Show Early Trends
BJP leading in 32 Lok Sabha seats, Akhilesh Yadav's SP in 31 and Congress in six in Uttar Pradesh, according to initial trends of 73 seats in state on the Election Commission website.
UP Election 2024 Results LIVE: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead Of INDIA Bloc In UP
The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats
in Uttar Pradesh. According to trends for 74 seats, the BJP is currently leading in 51 seats
while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 23.