UP Election 2024 Results LIVE: Early Trends Show INDIA Bloc Ahead, PM Modi Leading

UP Election Result: Counting is underway for all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 39 seats while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 40, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website. The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was also leading on one seat.

Among the key Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were leading from the Varanasi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Kannauj Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal (S)), and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi were trailing in the Amethi, Mirzapur and Sultanpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 62 of the 80 seats, while the BSP and Samajwadi Party, then allies, won 10 and five seats, respectively.

Jun 04, 2024 10:59 (IST) Election Results 2024 Live: BJP's Mahesh Sharma Leading In Gautam Buddh Nagar

BJP's Mahesh Sharma is currently leading with 26,176 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, according to the local election office.

The INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar is second with 7,917 votes, while BSP's Rajendra Solanki is third with 6,233 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 10:58 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Election Results Live: Smriti Irani Trailing By Over 23,000 Votes

BJP's Smriti Irani is now trailing by over 23,000 votes, shows the latest trends. While she has got 59,149 votes, her rival Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma has received 82,577.



Jun 04, 2024 10:54 (IST) PM Modi Extends Lead In Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now leading by over 33,200 votes in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, shows the latest trends available on the EC website.





While PM Modi has polled 1,14,810 votes, Congress Ajay Rai has received 81,604.

Jun 04, 2024 10:51 (IST) Mega Uttar Pradesh Surprise: INDIA Bloc Ahead Of NDA In Early Leads

The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 39 seats while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 40, according to the latest trends.

Jun 04, 2024 10:45 (IST) UP Election Results 2024 Live: Smriti Irani Trails In Amethi

BJP's Smriti Irani continues to trail behind Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma by over 19,100 votes in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the EC data shows.

Jun 04, 2024 10:15 (IST) Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: NDA Hits 300, INDIA Bloc Makes Surprise Gains

Jun 04, 2024 10:08 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Election Results: Rahul Gandhi Currently Leading In Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi currently has a lead of over 18,000 votes over BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the data on the EC website shows.

Jun 04, 2024 10:05 (IST) UP Election Results: PM Narendra Modi Is Now Leading In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has a lead of 436 votes over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, the EC data shows.

Jun 04, 2024 09:56 (IST) Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Congress Touches 100-Mark, Show Early Leads

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: The Congress is currently leading in over 100 Lok Sabha seats. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: The Congress is currently leading in over 100 Lok Sabha seats.

Jun 04, 2024 09:50 (IST) PM Modi Trailing By Over 1,600 Votes In Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

PM Narendra Modi is now trailing by over 1,600 votes in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, shows the EC data.

Jun 04, 2024 09:48 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Election Results: BJP's Arun Govil Lead In Meerut

BJP's Arun Govil has a lead of 11,492 votes over SP's Sunita Verma in Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, shows the EC website.

Jun 04, 2024 09:45 (IST) UP Lok Sabha Results 2024: Kishori Lal Sharma Ahead Of Smriti Irani In Amethi

BJP's Smriti Irani is currently trailing behind Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma by 3,916 votes in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the early trends show.

Jun 04, 2024 09:43 (IST) Lok Sabha Poll Results 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Leads In Kannauj

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has a lead of 3 442 votes over BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, shows the EC data.

Jun 04, 2024 09:42 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: PM Modi Trailing Behind Ajay Rai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently trailing behind Congress's Ajay Rai by 6,223 votes in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, according to the EC.