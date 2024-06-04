Lok Sabha Poll Result 2024: BJP's Maneka Gandhi Trails In Sultanpur In UP

BJP's Maneka Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is trailing. However, that is also the state of BJP in the politically prized state that sends 80 MPs to parliament, the most by any state.

The Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Rambhual Nishad replacing Bheem Nishad, and BSP has fielded Udraj Verma.

According to the latest Election Commission figures, the NDA led in 34 seats (the BJP in 32 and the RLD in two) against the INDIA bloc's 45 seats (SP in 36 and Congress in nine).

The BJP won 71 seats in UP in 2014 and 62 in 2019.

The Sultanpur seat comprises five Assembly segments including Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua and Kadipur. The constituency is a General seat.

Since Independence, Sultanpur has seen MPs from several parties and no single party has had an outright dominance on the seat. Congress has won eight times in Sultanpur, while BSP has won twice and BJP has secured victory four times.