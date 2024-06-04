Leading In Mathura, Hema Malini Says 'Fully Confident BJP Will Win'

Mathura went to the polls on April 26.

Seeking a third term from Mathura, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini said on Tuesday that it is extremely important for the country and the future generations that 'Modi sarkar' comes back to power once again.

"It is extremely important for the country and the future generations that Modi sarkar is formed again. I have also thought a lot about the work that I will be doing for the residents of Mathura and Brijwasis. I will make sure that their dreams are fulfilled," said Hema Malini.

Having called herself 'Krishna ki gopi' who has a 'divine connect' with Mathura, the 75-year-old has maintained a considerable lead over Mukesh Dhangar of the INDIA bloc and Suresh Chandra of the BSP since the counting started on Tuesday.

"These are exciting times as the numbers keep changing every few minutes. I am fully confident that the BJP will be in power again. I am also leading by a big margin in Mathura. Hopefully, everything will be clear by 1 PM," she said.

Hema Malini claims to have done a lot of work for the Braj area which comprises Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Chhata, Mant, and Baldev assembly constituencies.

