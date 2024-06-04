'INDIA Didn't Win As Many Seats As BJP Alone Did': PM Modi's Top Quotes

I thank everyone for their love. I am indebted to all Indians. The citizens of India have affirmed their faith in the BJP and the NDA once again.

Today's victory is the victory of the world's biggest democracy. This is the victory of faith in the country's constitution. This is the victory of 'sabka sath sabka vikas' mantra. This is a victory of Viksit Bharat. This is the victory of 140 crore Indians.

I congratulate the Election Commission of India (ECI) too for holding the world's biggest election. Nearly 100 crore voters, 11 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crore polling workers, 55 lakh EVMs. Every employee did their job in this intense heat.

Every Indian is proud of the country's election process and its credibility. There is no other example anywhere in the world. I tell the influencers and opinion makers that in India's democracy, this is the efficiency of the election process.

This mandate has many aspects. This was the first time after 1962, that a government returned to power after completing two terms. In states, where Vidhan Sabha elections were held, NDA scored victories - be it in Arunachal, Andhra, Odisha, or Sikkim

Congress has been wiped out in these states. I don't have details, but I think it was hard for them to even save their deposits.

INDIA bloc did not win as many seats as the BJP alone did.

My first election after my mother's death, but crores of citizens didn't let me feel the void. The crores of mothers, sisters and daughters did not let me miss my mother. In the country's history, all records of women voting were broken. I can't express in words how I feel.

This is the first time the BJP will have a Chief Minister on the land of Lord Jagannath (Odisha). BJP won a seat in Kerala too. Our Kerala workers have made a lot of sacrifices but kept serving the public. The moment they waited for generations is here.

In Telangana, our numbers have doubled. In Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal, and many other states, our party almost made a clean sweep.

I assure the people of these states (four that went to assembly polls) that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned for their development. Under Nitish babu, NDA did well in Bihar.

Ten years ago, there was a mandate for a change. That was the time when the country was into depression and was counted among the 'fragile five'. Newspaper headlines were about corruption. The youth were concerned about their future. At that time, the country gave us the responsibility to bring back hope.

The second term was for development and guarantees. The blessing that NDA got for the third time, I bow before the public.

I want to tell BJP workers your efforts, your sweat in this heat inspires Modi to work. If you work 10 hours, Modi will work 18 hours. If you take two steps, Modi will take four steps. We Indians together will take the country forward. We will write a new chapter, and this is Modi's guarantee.

In the last 10 years, we brought 25 crore people out of poverty, including from the SC, ST and OBC communities. We won't stop until poverty becomes a thing of the past.

Women-led development is at the centre of our government policies. From sports to space, we are working to give new opportunities to women in every sector.

We made India the second-biggest mobile manufacturer. Now work in the electronics and semiconductors sector will happen at a faster pace. We won't stop until the defence sector in India becomes self-reliant.

The future will be green era. Our government policies are an amalgamation of progress, nature, and culture. We will increase investments in Green industrialisation. We will make India the third-largest economy in the country.

Today's India gives global solutions. Whatever the issue is before the world, India will work for them. India will provide stability to the global supply chain.