Rahul Gandhi's Hat Tip To Priyanka For INDIA Bloc's Impressive UP Show

Priyanka Gandhi's decision not to contest in this year's elections raised many eyebrows.

Rahul Gandhi today acknowledged his sister Priyanka Gandhi's role in the INDIA bloc's impressive performance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh, a state that had previously been a BJP stronghold, witnessed a significant shift as the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance took the lead in 44 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. This development marks a dramatic change from the BJP's previous tallies of 71 seats in 2014 and 62 seats in 2019.

The results defied exit polls, which had largely predicted a continuation of BJP's dominance in the state. Despite the ongoing rounds of counting, the current trends suggest a potential upset for the BJP.

"In Uttar Pradesh, my sister Priyanka had a big role," said Mr Gandhi in a press conference. "UP residents did a wonderful job. The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting Congress party and INDIA alliance."

Priyanka Gandhi's decision not to contest in this year's elections raised many eyebrows. However, she clarified in various interviews that her choice was strategic. By not being tied to a single constituency, she was able to campaign extensively across the state, focusing on crucial areas like Amethi and Raebareli - two seats where the Congress registered comfortable wins. In Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani. This win holds particular significance as Ms Irani had unseated Rahul Gandhi in the same constituency in 2019, making Mr Sharma's victory a form of redemption for the Congress.

"The fight was to save the Constitution. When they cancelled our bank accounts, jailed a Chief Minister, and broke parties, it was in my mind that Indians would fight together for the Constitution. And this was proven to be true. In this election, all Congress leaders did a few things: respected INDIA partners, took them together, and gave a clear vision to the country. India has told Modi it does not want him. The country has unanimously said: We do not want Modi and Amit Shah involved in running this country," Mr Gandhi said.

In his remarks, Mr Gandhi announced a meeting with INDIA partners tomorrow to discuss future strategies and decisions.

"We will have a meeting with our INDIA partners tomorrow. We respect our alliance partners and we won't make statements without asking them," Mr Gandhi said. "I can't stay in two seats but I have not decided which one I will give up. We are part of a coalition and we have not talked to our partners. We had told them we would discuss this on June 5."

The BJP-led NDA is leading on 295 seats, the INDIA bloc is ahead on 231 seats and others on 17, according to the latest Election Commission trends.

