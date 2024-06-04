BJP Indore Candidate Wins By Over 10 Lakh Votes, Party Calls It 'Highest Ever'

Shankar Lalwani the sitting MP from Indore

BJP's Shankar Lalwani on Tuesday won the Indore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes in a contest where the NOTA (none of the above) option also probably created a record.

Mr Lalwani, who is the sitting MP from Indore, received 12,26,751 votes and defeated his nearest rival, NOTA, by 10,08,077 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjay stood in third place with 51,659 votes.

A BJP leader claimed that Mr Lalwani's victory margin is probably the "highest" in the country's electoral history.

Mr Lalwani had made a successful poll debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Indore also saw as many as 2,18,674 voters choosing the NOTA option, which was the second highest in this Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha seat.

In Indore. the Congress faced a setback after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. He later joined the BJP.

The BJP has been winning the Indore seat since 1989. Before Mr Lalwani, Sumitra Mahajan, who served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, won from Indore for eight consecutive terms.

Shankar Lalwani Has Served As Chairman Of Indore Civic Body

Born on October 16 1961 in Indore, Shankar Lalwani won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 5.47 lakh votes.

He has also served as a Councillor in the Indore Municipal Corporation from 1994 to 1999.

From 1999 to 2004, Mr Lalwani held the post of Chairman of Indore Municipal Corporation.

In 2013, he was made the Chairperson of Indore Development Authority.

After becoming an MP in 2019, he served in the Lok Sabha in the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House, Consultative Committee on Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Consultative Committee on Cooperation Department, Consultative Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and also a member of MSME National Board.