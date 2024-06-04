Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Start At 8 am

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for NDA.

After a marathon six-week, seven-phase voting, votes are being counted for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results will be known today. The counting of votes will start at 8 am amid tight security.

Voting took place between April 19 and June 1 in 543 Lok Sabha seats to send one representative each to the Lower House of the Parliament. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form the government.

This year's Lok Sabha election was the second-longest since India's first election in 1951-52.

The trends generally emerge within an hour of counting and the results become clear by the afternoon of the counting day. The counting of EVM votes will start 30 minutes after the postal ballot count, poll officials have said.

This time, the BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for NDA.

The BJP's campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party's biggest star campaigner, PM Modi participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows.

The Congress, attenuated by poll losses and a string of defections, is part of the Opposition bloc INDIA taking on the BJP. The INDIA bloc's campaign featured joint rallies by Opposition leaders.

The contest between the BJP and INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls is a reflection of a broader ideological battle.

Jun 04, 2024 06:40 (IST) General Election Results Live: BJP vs Congress On Exit Polls

While the BJP has welcomed the exit poll predictions, the Opposition has dismissed the forecast and said the counting day will throw up a completely different picture.





Jun 04, 2024 06:32 (IST) Election Results 2024 India: What Experts Say

Poll pundits have predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an even higher mandate.

Jun 04, 2024 06:23 (IST) 2024 India Election Results: How Stock Market Reacted To Exit Polls

The share market posted a massive jump, banking on the hopes of political stability as predicted by the exit polls. Exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lead the BJP to another victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The market prefers political stability and a change in government usually risks volatility in the share market, according to analysts.



Jun 04, 2024 06:07 (IST) BJP vs INDIA Alliance

The BJP relies heavily on its organisational strength, charismatic leadership, and efficient use of digital platforms for voter outreach. The INDIA alliance, on the other hand, banks on regional strengths and the combined voter base of its constituent parties.

Jun 04, 2024 06:03 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What Exit Polls Predict

An aggregate of 12 exit polls indicated that the NDA will get 365 seats, and the INDIA bloc will get 146 seats. The BJP's individual score will be 317 seats and the Congress 61, up from 52 in the last general election.





