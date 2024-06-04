Election Results 2024 Live Update: Celebration At BJP Headquarters As NDA Preps For 3rd Term, INDIA Shines

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for NDA.

Election Results 2024: As counting is underway for the Lok Sabha elections, leads favoured the BJP-led NDA over the Opposition alliance - INDIA. The BJP's Uttar Pradesh dominance, however, faced a tough challenge from the INDIA bloc. The contest between the BJP and INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls is a reflection of a broader ideological battle.

Poll Pundits have predicted a third term for PM Narendra Modi. But the INDIA bloc has put up a strong fight, defying predictions.

The BJP's campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party's biggest star campaigner, PM Modi, participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows. The INDIA bloc's campaign featured joint rallies by Opposition leaders.

The counting of votes started at 8 am amid tight security. The counting of EVM votes started 30 minutes after the postal ballot count. This year's Lok Sabha election was the second-longest since India's first election in 1951-52. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form the government.

Here Are The Live Updates For Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024

Jun 04, 2024 22:14 (IST) Election 2024 Results: After 5 Terms As MP, Adhir Chowdhury Bowled Out By Yusuf Pathan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won and took the crease in Baharampur in 1999, remaining not out in four successive Lok Sabha elections, until a former all-rounder making his electoral debut bowled him out this year.

Jun 04, 2024 22:08 (IST) Election Results 2024: Trinamool Congress To Attend INDIA Bloc Meeting In Delhi Tomorrow

Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, will head to Delhi tomorrow to represent the party in the INDIA bloc meeting.

Jun 04, 2024 22:06 (IST) Election Results 2024: "To Those Who Dared To Doubt Bengal's Strength..." Abhishek Banerjee On Poll Result

To those who dared to doubt the strength and resilience of Bengal, who sought to suppress us through a section of judiciary in HC, media, central investigative agencies and underestimated the power of the common man, Tonight shall serve as the resounding response.



জয় বাংলা 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/dq3pa2YBas - Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 4, 2024

Jun 04, 2024 21:40 (IST) Election Results 2024: Hate Politics, False Promises Behind BJP's 2024 Performance: A Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the BJP's below-expectation performance in the Lok Sabha polls was the outcome of its hate politics in the last 10 years and its "false" promises to the people, reported news agency PTI.

Ms Owaisi, who won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for a fifth consecutive term, said he will extend support, if necessary, to stop PM Modi from becoming the Prime Minister for a third term.

"We have publicly taken a stand that we will stop BJP," he said and claimed that the people were fed up with the BJP's politics of hatred, the youth were disappointed with unemployment in the country, and that the farmers were also upset.

"The verdict has come, and if Modi ji forms the government now, then he has to come to Parliament with the support of allies. It will be a good scene to watch," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 21:24 (IST) Election Results 2024: Watch: Congress's Sanjana Jatav Dances After Lok Sabha Win

Congress candidate Sanjana Jatav dances after winning from Rajasthan's Bharatpur. She defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by over 51,000 votes. Sanjana Jatav, one of the youngest Dalit women to become an MP is enjoying democracy.pic.twitter.com/8pJI8HWfNr - The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) June 4, 2024 Congress candidate Sanjana Jatav dances after winning from Rajasthan's Bharatpur. She defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by over 51,000 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 21:12 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Don't Have Time To Stop," Says PM Modi After Historic Mandate

The Constitution is our guiding light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "The NDA government will work together with all state governments. We don't have time to stop. After six decades, voters have scripted history. The NDA got a chance to serve the country for the third time," he said.



Jun 04, 2024 21:08 (IST) Election Results 2024: "India Will Be Strong Pillar In A Strong World," Says PM

PM Modi asserted that he and his government will work for a "green" future. "The future will be green. Our government's policies are an amalgamation of progress, nature, and culture. We will increase investments in green industrialisation. We will make India the third-largest economy. Today's India gives global solutions. Whatever the issue is before the world, India will work for them. India will provide stability to the global supply chain. Today India is embracing everyone as a friend. A strong India will become a strong pillar of a strong world," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 21:05 (IST) Election Results 2024: PM Lists His Government's Achievements In Last Decade

In his victory speech, PM Modi listed his government's achievements in the last 10 years. "In the last 10 years, the country made a lot of important decisions. We ran the world's biggest welfare policies. Twelve crore people got tap water connections for the first time 70 years after Independence. Four crore people got pucca houses, 80 crore beneficiaries got free ration, crores got free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, Article 370 was removed, and GST, IPC, and banking reforms were brought in," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 21:02 (IST) Election Results 2024: "My First Election After Her Death," PM Remembers Mother In Victory Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his mother. "The blessing that NDA got for the third time, I bow before the public. This was my first election since my mother's death. But the crores of mothers, sisters, and daughters did not let me miss her. In the country's history, a record number of women voted. I can't express in words how I feel," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:59 (IST) Election Results 2024: PM's Shoutout To Bihar Ally Nitish Kumar As BJP Falls Short Of Majority Mark

The Centre will leave no stone unturned to develop the states that voted along with the Lok Sabha polls. "I assure the people of the four states that went to assembly polls that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned for their development. Under Nitish babu, the NDA fared well in Bihar. Ten years ago, there was a mandate for a change. That was the time when the country was in depression and was called the "Fragile Five". Newspaper headlines were about corruption. The youth were concerned about their future. At that time, the country gave us the responsibility to bring back hope. The second term was about development and guarantees," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:55 (IST) Election Results 2024: PM Lauds BJP's Showing In Kerala, Odisha

PM lauded the BJP's showing in Odisha and Kerala. "This is the first time the BJP will have a Chief Minister in the land of Lord Jagannath. The BJP has won a seat in Kerala too. Our Kerala workers have made a lot of sacrifices but kept serving the public. The moment they waited for generations is here. In Telangana, our numbers have doubled. In Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal, and other states, our party almost made a clean sweep," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:51 (IST) Election Results 2024: "First Time Since 1962 That A Government..." PM On Historic Mandate

PM Modi listed the "many aspects" of this mandate. "This mandate has many aspects. This is the first time since 1962 that a government has returned to power after completing two terms. In states, where Vidhan Sabha elections were held, NDA scored huge victories - in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim. The Congress has been wiped out in these states. I don't have the details, but I think it was hard for them to even save their security deposits," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:47 (IST) Election Results 2024: PM Congratulates Election Commission's Efforts Behind Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Election Commission in conducting this mammoth electoral exercise. "I congratulate the EC for holding the world's largest election. Nearly 100 crore voters, 11 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crore poll workers, and 55 lakh EVMs were used. Everyone did their job in this intense heat. Every Indian is proud of the country's election process and its credibility. I tell the influencers and opinion makers that in India's democracy, this is the efficiency of the election process," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:44 (IST) Election Results 2024: "People Reaffirmed Faith In BJP, NDA," Says PM Modi

The people have affirmed their faith in the BJP and the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as NDA won a historic third term. "We are very grateful to the people. The people have reaffirmed their faith in the BJP and the NDA. Today's victory is the victory of the world's biggest democracy, a victory of faith in the country's Constitution, a victory of the 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' mantra, and a victory of 140 crore Indians," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:41 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Opposition Must Introspect..." JP Nadda's Swipe At INDIA Bloc

The people have rejected the Opposition for the third time, JP Nadda asserted. "The Opposition spread lies and fake videos to mislead the public. People have rejected them again for the third time. I advise them to introspect why people are rejecting them repeatedly," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:34 (IST) Election Results 2024: "NDA Now Has Presence In Kerala," Says JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda lauded the party's Kerala win. "We have opened our account in Kerala, where we were nowhere. Now the NDA has a presence in Kerala. Our vote shares have gone up in states. A historic thing happened in 2014 when a poor woman's son became the PM. He understood the pain of poverty and knew what is needed to lead the poor," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:30 (IST) Election Results 2024: "People Punish Those..." JP Nadda Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc

People of the country punish those who form alliances for personal gains, JP Nadda said. "After the formation of the NDA, this is the first time an alliance is forming the government for the third straight time. Those who work for the country's welfare, face challenges... People punish those who form alliances for personal benefits," he said, in an apparent jibe at the mega Opposition bloc INDIA.

Jun 04, 2024 20:28 (IST) Election Results 2024: "PM Leading Nation From Front," Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation from the front, said BJP chief JP Nadda. "Be it leading the country or saving it from a crisis, PM Modi has always led from the front. I thank and congratulate all NDA partners and BJP workers who worked hard for months for this victory. I thank our crores of citizens who affirmed faith in the leadership of PM Modi and blessed the BJP and the NDA. The country took a new turn in politics after 2014. A strong government under PM Modi was formed after 2014. The government got the people's blessings again in 2019. And whatever challenges came, we are again seeing PM's policies get blessings," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:22 (IST) Election Result LIVE: "Will Certainly Help INDIA..." Says Mamata Banerjee As Bloc Pegs Back BJP

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has seen off a forceful challenge by the BJP for majority control of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats and offered cautious support to the INDIA bloc, which today chucked an outsized spanner in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'abki baar, 400 paar' plans.

The amicable reference to the INDIA group - of which her Trinamool is still (formally) a member, despite January's acrimonious end to seat-share talks with the Congress - is an echo of remarks from last month, when she spoke of "outside support" if the opposition bloc were to win the poll.

"I will certainly help INDIA... I have many friends and will try to see Modi is out," she said this evening, after 11 hours of vote-counting left the BJP just 20 seats over the majority mark of 272.

Read here

Jun 04, 2024 20:17 (IST) Election Results 2024: PM Modi At BJP Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters in Delhi with party chief JP Nadda. He will address the nation shortly.

Jun 04, 2024 20:12 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Congress In Talks With Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu," Says Uddhav Thackeray

The Congress is in talks with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu for a possible post-poll alliance, said Uddhav Thackeray after the INDIA bloc's surprise showing in the elections.

"Congress is in talks with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Babu Naidu. Mamata Banerjee and I have talked. The results of Maharashtra are good, but I expected more seats. We formed this alliance not to become the Prime Minister but to rule," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 20:06 (IST) Election Results 2024: Arun Govil - TV's Lord Ram - Wins From Meerut By Just Over 10,000 Votes

BJP's Arun Govil - Lord Ram of the hugely popular television serial "Ramayan" - has won the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in his poll debut, the Election Commission data showed. Mr Govil, trailing earlier in the day against Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma, won by just over 10,000 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 20:04 (IST) Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: 5 Key Leaders Who Faced Big Setbacks This Election

The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have dethroned some key leaders from many parties including the BJP. The Opposition bloc INDIA has also made a comeback of sorts, and the NDA has not reached its much-publicised "400-paar" target.

Read here The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have dethroned some key leaders from many parties including the BJP. The Opposition bloc INDIA has also made a comeback of sorts, and the NDA has not reached its much-publicised "400-paar" target.

Jun 04, 2024 20:02 (IST) Election Results 2024: All About Suresh Gopi, Actor-Politician Who Will Be BJP's 1st Kerala MP

Popular Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi is will become the first-ever BJP MP elected from Kerala. Mr Gopi defeated CPI candidate Sunil Kumar by over 74,000 votes in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He had lost the seat in 2019.

Read here

Jun 04, 2024 19:52 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Such Is Life..." Says Smriti Irani After Shock Amethi Defeat

Smriti Irani congratulated her opposition after losing the battle for Amethi. "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope and aspirations, and working on infrastructure - roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college, and more. To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it's still high, Sir," she posted on X.

Jun 04, 2024 19:30 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Bow To Janata Janardan," Posts PM Modi On Election Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the mandate "a historic feat". "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historic feat in India's history. I bow to the janata janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," he wrote on X.



Jun 04, 2024 19:25 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Accept The Verdict," Says Kamal Nath After Son Loses From Bastion

Chhindwara, Kamal Nath's bastion in Madhya Pradesh, has collapsed. The former Chief Minister's son, Nakul Nath, has lost to the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu by over 1.13 lakh votes. This is the first time since 1997 that Congress lost from Chhindwara. Kamal Nath accepted the Chhindwara results with humility and said, "I accept the verdict of Chhindwara's electorate."

Jun 04, 2024 19:22 (IST) Election Results 2024: "INDIA Bloc's Hard Work Paid Off," Says Ashok Gehlot

The INDIA bloc's hard work has paid off, said Ashok Gehlot after the mega Opposition alliance restricted the NDA to below 300. "The people saw the BJP misusing the ED and the CBI. They took revenge against the BJP. The INDIA bloc's hard work has paid off," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 19:10 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Not A Family Feud, But UPA vs NDA," Says Supriya Sule After Baramati Win

Supriya Sule has won against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in Maharashtra's Baramati. The feud which began with Ajit Pawar's shock rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar and the party he founded - the Nationalist Congress Party - ended with Ms Sule retaining the family stronghold.

"I don't want to get personal. This was a UPA vs NDA fight. There is no dispute in the family. Family and politics are different. Ideology and family are different. It is about the fight against wrong policies and against the central government," she said.

Jun 04, 2024 18:55 (IST) Election Results 2024: Smriti Irani Loses Battle For Amethi To Gandhi Family Loyalist KL Sharma

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who vanquished Congress's Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion Amethi five years ago, met what many would see as a crushing defeat in one of the key prestige battles in this Lok Sabha election. In April, Ms Irani scoffed at facing Rahul Gandhi or his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, from Amethi and said, "Whoever comes will be defeated surely."

But her opponent this time is neither Rahul Gandhi, nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. KL Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist, is a first-time contestant. He won the contest in Amethi with over 1.6 lakh votes over Ms Irani.

Read here

Jun 04, 2024 18:47 (IST) Election Results 2024: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal Wins From Delhi's Chandni Chowk

BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal wins from Delhi's Chandni chowk seat with 5.16 lakh votes.

Jun 04, 2024 18:42 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Arrogance," Says Mamata Banerjee About Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Poll Defeat

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was the BJP's man, Mamata Banerjee said when asked about the veteran Congress leader's shock defeat. "Arrogance is not acceptable to people. And he was not a Congressman. He was a BJP man," she said.

Jun 04, 2024 18:24 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Win For The People," Mamata Banerjee Welcomes INDIA Results

BJP and PM Modi were too proud and that is harmful, said Mamata Banerjee after her Trinamool routed the BJP in Bengal. "I wish the judiciary would get back its freedom. I congratulated Akhilesh Yadav. The Bihar results are not true. Tejashwi Yadav told me that counting is still ongoing. I congratulated Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. I have also congratulated Rahul Gandhi. But he hasn't contacted us yet. It doesn't matter though," she said.

"Did you see what happened in the share market? BJP and Modi ji have so much pride. He threatened everyone - all leaders, MLAs, and councillors in our state. He even sent money. Despite that, INDIA won and Modi lost. Even in Ayodhya, they lost. The PM lost in postal ballots too," she said, adding, "It's all the people's work, not ours. Without a two-third majority, you can't amend the Constitution. I don't feel bad over the losses we suffered. I congratulate them for showing courage. The EC acted as BJP Commission, as a voice of BJP. The Commission wants to increase the BJP seats."

Jun 04, 2024 18:18 (IST) Election Results 2024: "PM Lost All Credibility, Must Resign," Says Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must resign, asserted Mamata Banerjee. "He should resign since he has lost all credibility. He had said "400 paar", but is now falling to the feet of TDP. The BJP won't be able to pass laws as per their whims. Akhilesh Yadav said they are not giving certificates even after winning so some seats can be increased for the BJP," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 18:11 (IST) Election Results 2024: Will Congress Reach Out To Old Allies PDP, JDU? What Rahul Gandhi Said

The INDIA bloc partners will meet tomorrow to discuss all issues, Rahul Gandhi said when asked if the Congress will reach out to the party's old allies who are not a part of the mega alliance this election. "We will have a meeting with our INDIA partners tomorrow. We respect our alliance partners and won't make statements without asking them," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 18:09 (IST) Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Will Rahul Gandhi Retain Wayanad Or Raebareli? He Says...

Rahul Gandhi said he is yet to decide which seat he will retain, the Congress scion said after his massive wins from both Wayanad and Raebareli. "I will think about it. I can't stay in two seats. I haven't decided which one I will give up," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 18:03 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Nation Rejected PM Modi, Amit Shah," Says Rahul Gandhi

This election was a fight to save the Constitution, said Rahul Gandhi. "The fight was to save the Constitution. In my mind, I knew the people of the country will fight together to save the Constitution. I want to thank the people from the bottom of my heart. Congress leaders did several things this elections: we respected the partners of the INDIA bloc and gave a new pro-poor vision to the country," he said.

"I am extremely proud of the people of the country who resisted this onslaught on the Constitution," he said, adding, "The nation has rejected PM Modi and Amit Shah."

Jun 04, 2024 17:57 (IST) Election Results 2024: "People Saw Through PM's Lies About Our Manifesto," Says Congress Chief M Khadge

The people saw through the lies PM Modi and the BJP spread about the Congress manifesto, said Congress chief Mallikarjun Khadge.

"The government machinery opposed us at every step. But we fought. They froze our bank accounts and took action against our leaders. Our campaigns were positive. We raised inflation, unemployment, farmers and labourers, and the misuse of constitutional establishments. The people supported us.

"The way the PM campaigned will be remembered for a long time. The people saw through the lies he spread about the Congress manifesto," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 17:52 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Political, Moral Defeat For PM Modi," Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Khadge

The results are a "political and moral defeat for PM Modi", said Congress chief Mallikarjun Khadge. "Win for the people. Win for democracy. This was a fight between Modi and the people. We humbly accept the results. The people have not given a majority to any party. It is clear that the mandate is against PM Modi. It is a political and moral defeat for PM Modi since the BJP sought votes in his name.

Jun 04, 2024 17:46 (IST) Election Results 2024: Indore's Shankar Lalwani Leads Leaders Who Crushed Victory Margin Record

At least five political leaders, including four from the BJP, have crushed previous records of the highest victory margin in the Lok Sabha polls, with Indore's incumbent MP Shankar Lalwani topping the chart with a winning margin of over 11.72 lakh votes, reported news agency PTI.

Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP's Gujarat leader CR Patil have won with a margin of over seven lakh votes each. Congress's Rakibul Hussain is leading from Assam's Dhubri by a margin of over 7.36 lakh votes.

Jun 04, 2024 17:41 (IST) Election Results 2024: India Bloc Scripts Clean Sweep In Tamil Nadu, BJP, AIADMK Suffer Rout

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is set to achieve a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls, winning all 39 seats as of around 4:30 PM, even bettering its 2009 sweep tally. The same formidable alliance with the Congress, Left parties, VCK, MDMK, and others had won 38 seats in 2019. With the Congress winning the lone seat in Puducherry, the DMK alliance is set to score a perfect 40 out of 40.

Jun 04, 2024 17:39 (IST) Election Results 2024: "BJP Will Have To Run A Coalition Government," Says Omar Abdullah

The BJP, which crossed the majority mark on its own in the last two general elections, appears to be faltering this time and may require a little help from its allies to get to 272 - the majority mark to form a government at the Centre.

"Dil khush hua (The heart is happy)," said Omar Abdullah, who lost his own election from Baramulla, adding that the BJP will now have to run a coalition government.

Jun 04, 2024 17:38 (IST) Election Results 2024: Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Karan Bhushan Singh Wins From UP's Kaiserganj

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh has won from UP's Kaiserganj with a margin of 1,48,843 votes on a BJP ticket. Brij Bhushan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Foundation, was at the centre of a massive controversy triggered by accusations of sex assault by women wrestlers.

Jun 04, 2024 17:34 (IST) Election Results 2024: Expelled BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Forfeits Security Deposit From Shimoga

Expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa came a cropper and forfeited his security deposit in Shimoga, retained by party veteran BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra by a margin of over two lakh votes over Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar. Mr Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister who earlier served as the BJP's state unit chief, secured 30,005 votes as against BY Raghavendra's 7,78,721. Geetha Shivarajkumar, the wife of Karnataka film star Shivarajkumar and daughter-in-law of Kannada thespian Rajkumar, got 5,35,006 votes, reported news agency PTI.

Jun 04, 2024 17:23 (IST) Election Results 2024: Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, Son Of One Of Indira Gandhi's Assassins, Wins From Punjab's Faridkot

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of one of Indira Gandhi's assassins Beant Singh, has won from Punjab's Faridkot as an Independent with 2.96 lakh votes.

Jun 04, 2024 17:12 (IST) Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wins Varanasi By Over 1.5 Lakh Votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, looking at a historic third term, has won from Varanasi by over 1.5 lakh votes. Congress's Ajay Rai is in the second spot.

Jun 04, 2024 17:08 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Will Assess, Deliberate On Why We Lost," Says Himachal Congress Chief

The Congress has lost Himachal Pradesh's all four seats. Speaking about the rout, the party's state president, Pratibha Singh, said, "We will assess the results and deliberate over the numbers." Asked if there was a lack of coordination between the government and the organisation, Ms Singh said "There was good coordination. Perhaps we could not win in the Modi wave. People might have wanted to make him the PM again. But our performance in the by-elections was good. We won four of the six seats."

Jun 04, 2024 17:01 (IST) Election Results 2024: BJP Indore Candidate Wins By Over 10 Lakh Votes, Party Calls It "Highest Ever"

BJP's Shankar Lalwani on Tuesday won the Indore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes in a contest where the NOTA (none of the above) option also probably created a record.

Mr Lalwani, who is the sitting MP from Indore, received 12,26,751 votes and defeated his nearest rival, NOTA, by 10,08,077 votes.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjay stood in third place with 51,659 votes.

Read here BJP's Shankar Lalwani on Tuesday won the Indore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes in a contest where the NOTA (none of the above) option also probably created a record.

Jun 04, 2024 16:58 (IST) Election Results 2024: "Will Continue To Work For People Of Mandi," Says Vikramaditya Singh After Losing To Kangana Ranaut

Congress's Vikramaditya Singh conceded to BJP's Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. "I congratulate Kangana Ranaut for the win. I will continue to work on the vision I gave to the people of Mandi during the campaign. I assure the people of Mandi that I and my government will stand with the people in the coming days. I will also soon begin a tour of the parliamentary constituency," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 16:51 (IST) Election Results 2024: Asadudding Owaisi Retains Hyderabad, BJP's Madhavi Latha In 2nd Spot

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi wins from Hyderabad by over 3.3 lakh votes, defeating the BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella, who triggered massive outrage on the polling day by asking Muslim women voters to remove their burqa and show their faces for ID checks.

An FIR was registered against Ms Kompella in the run-up to the polls after she pretended to draw and fire purportedly in the direction of a mosque. She had , however, dismissed all charges. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi wins from Hyderabad by over 3.3 lakh votes, defeating the BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella, who triggered massive outrage on the polling day by asking Muslim women voters to remove their burqa and show their faces for ID checks.

Jun 04, 2024 16:40 (IST) Election Results 2024: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wins From Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha By Over 8 Lakh Votes

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from Vidisha by a whopping eight lakh votes. Congress's Pratapbhanu Sharma came in a distant second.

Jun 04, 2024 16:37 (IST) Election Results 2024: Jailed Separatist Amritpal Singh Wins From Punjab's Khadoor Sahib

Separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who fought the election as an Independent from jail, has won from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib. Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira finished second.

Jun 04, 2024 16:34 (IST) Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah Loses From J&K's Baramula, Says "Respect People's Mandate"

National Conference's Omar Abdullah has lost to jailed Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh from J&K's Baramula. "We respect the people's mandate. I am happy with the overall results. Winning and losing are part of elections," he said, adding, "We were expecting more. But the exit polls have been proven wrong. No one could imagine Opposition doing so well after the exit polls."

Jun 04, 2024 16:31 (IST) Election Results 2024: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Wins From New Delhi Constituency

Bansuri Swaraj, former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter, has won from the New Delhi constituency on a BJP ticket. She defeated AAP's Somnath Bharti by a margin of over 68,000 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 16:26 (IST) Election Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor Wins Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Concedes

Shashi Tharoor has retained his Thiruvananthapuram seat, winning a straight fourth term. His opponent from the seat, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar has conceded defeat.

Jun 04, 2024 16:23 (IST) Election Results 2024: "People Want Stable Government," Says Anurag Thakur On Mandate For BJP

People want a stable government, said BJP's Anurag Thakur. "The people of the country want a stable government. The results in favour of the BJP and the NDA coming in from across the country are a clear indication of this," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 16:17 (IST) Election Results 2024: "People Have Bid Farewell To PM Modi, He Should Resign," Says Sanjay Raut

The people have given bid farewell to Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. "The people of the country have given a farewell to Modi ji. It's a failure of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that the BJP was not able to retain their 2019 number. Rahul Gandhi's leadership and state leaders like Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, and everyone worked hard and destroyed the arrogance of PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said.

"PM Modi should resign, and if they try to make the government by doing "tod fodh (engineering splits in parties)", the janta will take to the streets," he added.

Jun 04, 2024 16:02 (IST) Election Results 2024: Did Sharad Pawar Dial Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu Amid Results? What He Said

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has crossed the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha elections, but the lead is narrower than what exit polls had predicted.

The narrow margin prompted talks that the Opposition may reach out to some of the BJP's allies, a charge Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar denied.

During a press conference, Mr Pawar denied reports that he has reached out to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) head Chandrababu Naidu.

Read here The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has crossed the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha elections, but the lead is narrower than what exit polls had predicted.

Jun 04, 2024 15:57 (IST) Election Results 2024: "We Are Winning In Most Places," Asserts BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa asserted that the party is winning in "most of the places". "We are winning in most of the places. We got around 298 now. Chandrababu Naidu also said he would support us. PM Modi is ready to offer good governance. I thank the people for supporting us," he said.

Jun 04, 2024 15:52 (IST) Election Results 2024: BJP-Led NDA Or INDIA Bloc, Who Is Winning In Mumbai?

The 2024 general election results have thrown a massive surprise. While most exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA would get a resounding majority, the actual results have been quite contrasting.

In Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc has put up a brilliant show and is currently leading in the majority of seats and the trend continues in Mumbai too.

Early results showed the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition leading in several key Mumbai constituencies, but then the INDIA bloc gained momentum and is now in poll position in four of the six seats in the financial capital.

Read here

Jun 04, 2024 15:50 (IST) Election Results 2024: Congress's Manish Tewari Wins From Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, Congress's Manish Tewari defeats BJP's Sanjay Tandon by 2,580 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 15:39 (IST) WATCH: Celebrations Begin Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence In Kolkata



#ResultsWithNDTV | Smiles and celebrations outside Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata as TMC surges ahead.



NDTV's @MickyGupta84 reports from Ground Zero #ResultKyaRaha#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/YOY1Jxozso - NDTV (@ndtv) June 4, 2024

Jun 04, 2024 15:32 (IST) Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi Factor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is headed to a gigantic victory in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, currently has the highest winning margin in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Gandhi is ahead of his nearest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP, by over 3 lakh votes, showed Election Commission data at 3:15 pm. Read more

Jun 04, 2024 15:25 (IST) Election Results 2024: Key BJP Meet At JP Nadda's Residence

A key party meeting is underway at party chief JP Nadda's official residence. Senior party leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are also present there.

Jun 04, 2024 15:15 (IST) 2024 Election Results: Priyanka Gandhi's Poll Post

As Congress' KL Sharma leads from Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi posts an old picture with him.





किशोरी भैया, मुझे कभी कोई शक नहीं था, मुझे शुरू से यक़ीन था कि आप जीतोगे। आपको और अमेठी के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई ! pic.twitter.com/JzH5Gr3z30 - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 4, 2024

Jun 04, 2024 15:04 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: Kiren Rijiju On Poll Trends

BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said there can be no comparison between the BJP and INDIA alliance. "Congress has been reduced to a very insignificant party in many states," he said.



Jun 04, 2024 14:53 (IST) Election Results News: Amit Shah Leads With Huge Margin

Home Minister Amit Shah is leading in the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat with a huge margin of over 6.15 lakh votes.

Jun 04, 2024 14:48 (IST) India General Election Results: Maharashtra Surprise

Team Uddhav Thackeray is leading on 11 Maharashtra seats and Sharad Pawar's NCP on 7

Jun 04, 2024 14:31 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: Manish Tewari Leads

Congress leader Manish Tewari is leading in Chandigarh parliamentary constituency against BJP's Sanjay Tandon with a margin of over 8,450 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 14:20 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: BJP Workers Clebrate

Jun 04, 2024 14:11 (IST) Election Results Live: PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu Speak

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as voting is underway for Lok Sabha elections. N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set for a comeback in Andhra Pradesh, trends show.

Jun 04, 2024 14:06 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Concede Defeat

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah have conceded defeat from Anantnag-Rajouri and Baramulla respectively.

Jun 04, 2024 13:53 (IST) Live Election Results: What Didn't Work For BJP In UP

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh dominance faced a tough challenge from the INDIA bloc. At noon, the INDIA alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress was leading on 42 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats -- five more than the NDA tally of 37. What led to the setback, read here

Jun 04, 2024 13:47 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: Rajnath Singh Leads

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is leading against Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow with a margin of over 19, 642 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 13:42 (IST) Lok Sabha Results: Kangana Ranaut Slams Opposition

Actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a huge lead as per initial trends by the Election Commission. She is leading in Mandi seat with a margin over 70,000 seats. "They (opposition) will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters," Ms Ranaut said.



Jun 04, 2024 13:27 (IST) India Election Results 2024: Setback For Smriti Irani?

Jun 04, 2024 13:16 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Raebareli Candidate Apologises

Conceding defeat, Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's Raebareli candidate who is contesting against Rahul Gandhi, aplogises for "lapses". Mr Singh is trailing in Raebareli seat.

Jun 04, 2024 13:07 (IST) India General Election Results: UP Results Update

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav are leading by a comfortable margin in Uttar Pradesh.



Jun 04, 2024 12:59 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Set To Decimate BJD In Odisha

Leads suggest that not only will the BJP emerge as the single largest party in Odisha in the Lok Sabha elections, decimating the BJD, but also win the Assembly polls, giving the state a different chief minister for the first time in 24 years. Read more



Jun 04, 2024 12:54 (IST) Election Result News: Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua Trails

BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is trailing against Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh.



Jun 04, 2024 12:47 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: Shatrughan Sinha Leads

Veteran actor and TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha is leading in Asansol Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 26,000 votes.



Jun 04, 2024 12:41 (IST) 2024 Election Results: Anurag Thakur On Himachal Trends

"I am fully confident that we have stood up to the expectations of the leadership in Himachal Pradesh," said BJP leader Anurag Thakur.

Jun 04, 2024 12:32 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: Salman Khurshid On UP Trends

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the exit polls got the predictions wrong for UP. "It's a pleasant surprise," he said. ​

Jun 04, 2024 12:24 (IST) Election Result News: Prajwal Revanna Trails

The sex tapes allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna assaulting several women may just have cost him and the JDS the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, the only constituency it had won in the 2019 elections. Read more



Jun 04, 2024 12:18 (IST) Election Result News: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates

Kangana Ranaut visit a temple with her mother as she races ahead in Mandi battle. She is contesting against BJP's Vikramaditya Singh.



Jun 04, 2024 12:11 (IST) 2024 Election Results: Sensex Falls 5,000 Points Amid Counting

Sensex down over 5,000 points, Nifty falls 1,447 as NDA hovers below 300 seats



Jun 04, 2024 12:05 (IST) India General Election Results: Nakul Nath Trails

Congress leader Kamal Nath's son and sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara is trailing in Madhya Pradesh by more than 29,000 votes.

Jun 04, 2024 11:59 (IST) 2024 Election Results: Raj Babbar Leads

Veteran actor Raj Babbar is leading in Gurgaon seat on Congress ticket by over 30,000 seats

Jun 04, 2024 11:53 (IST) India Election 2024 Results: Maharashtra Update

Jun 04, 2024 11:45 (IST) Election Result News: A Look At State-Wise Numbers



Jun 04, 2024 11:39 (IST) India General Election Results: Omar Abdullah Trails

Omar Abdullah is trailing by 51,800 votes in Baramulla constituency of Jammu and Kashmir

Jun 04, 2024 11:30 (IST) Election Result News: Madhya Pradesh Update

The BJP is leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh as voting is underway for high-stakes elections.

Jun 04, 2024 11:25 (IST) 2024 Election Results: INDIA Bloc Ahead Of NDA In UP

Jun 04, 2024 11:16 (IST) India General Election Results: Where Heavyweights Stand



Jun 04, 2024 11:11 (IST) 2024 Election Results: Smriti Irani Trailing

BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani is now trailing by over 23,000 votes

Jun 04, 2024 11:03 (IST) Election Result News: Key Punjab Battle

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib from an Assam jail, is leading the fight in early trends.

