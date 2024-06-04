Close Fight In Maharashtra, INDIA Alliance Slightly Ahead Of BJP

Maharashtra is witnessing a close contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc as votes are counted for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The INDIA alliance is currently leading on 24 seats, while the NDA is ahead on 19.

The elections in the state were fought in a changed political landscape after splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP following rebellions by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats in Maharashtra and its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP had bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.

Maharashtra sends the second biggest contingent to the LS after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and the outcome here could have a bearing on the shape of the government at the Centre.

Several big names are in the fray, including Nitin Gadkari, Narayan Rane, Piyush Goyal, Bharti Pawar, Raosaheb Danve, Kapil Patil, all Union Ministers, Navneet Kaur-Rana, Ujjwal Nikam, Dr Shrikant Shinde, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, and others.