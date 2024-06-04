Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP-Led NDA or INDIA Bloc, Who Is Winning Battleground State UP?

Lok Sabha Election Result: The counting is underway for all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is India's most politically significant state in terms of the sheer number of Lok Sabha seats, 80, and has always been under the electoral limelight.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 62 of the state's 80 seats, with the BSP and Samajwadi Party, then allies, winning 10 and five seats, respectively.

This time, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have tied up for the opposition INDIA bloc and the BSP is on its own.

For the Congress, Amethi and Rae Bareli, its family strongholds, are prestige battles. This holds especially true for Amethi, where Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani last time.

While the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is contesting 62 seats, the Congress is fighting 17.

The BJP has stuck to its old ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), and has also brought in Jayant Chaudhary's RLD and OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party into the NDA fold.

Exit polls have given the NDA an edge in Uttar Pradesh, but the INDIA bloc leaders have dismissed the projections.

The counting is underway for all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP was leading in 51 while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 23, according to trends for 74 seats.