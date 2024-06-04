5 Key Leaders Who Faced Big Setbacks This Election

New Delhi:
The NDA has crossed the majority mark, though INDIA bloc also covered a lot of ground
The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have dethroned some key leaders from many parties including the BJP. The Opposition bloc INDIA has also made a comeback of sorts, and the NDA has not reached its much-publicised "400-paar" target.
BJP's Smriti Irani is trailing in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She had been confident of winning from this seat. The Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma is leading in Amethi by over 1.25 lakh votes.
The Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is another high-profile candidate facing a huge loss. He is trailing by over 55,000 votes to the Trinamool Congress candidate and cricketer Yusuf Pathan in West Bengal's Baharampur seat.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai Kuppusamy is trailing in Coimbatore against the DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P by over 33,000 votes. He was seen to have a potential to win, but the trends show he is heading for the runners-up slot.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and Baramulla Lok Sabha candidate Omar Abdullah is trailing by over 2 lakh votes to independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh. "I knew this contest would be tough. I accept the mandate of the people. The people of Kargil and Leh have defeated the BJP. I congratulate them," Mr Abdullah told reporters.
Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is trailing Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Sharma by over 33,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri seat.