BJP-Led NDA Or INDIA Bloc, Who Is Winning In Mumbai?

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: There are six parliamentary seats in Mumbai (Representational Image)

The 2024 general election results have thrown a massive surprise. While most exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA would get a resounding majority, the actual results have been quite contrasting. In Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc has put up a brilliant show and is currently leading in the majority of seats and the trend continues in Mumbai too.

Early results showed the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition leading in several key Mumbai constituencies, but then the INDIA bloc gained momentum and is now in poll position in four of the six seats in the financial capital.

Here is the latest update on the status of all Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai:



Mumbai North



In Mumbai North, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal is dominating the race with an impressive 65.38% votes going in his favour so far. Congress leader Bhushan Patil trails by 2 lakh votes.



Mumbai North West



Amol Gajanan Kirtikar of Shiv Sena UBT is leading after having received 3.3 lakh votes so far, thanks to his strong campaign focused on local development and cultural preservation. Trailing behind by just over 8,000 votes is Ravindra Dattaram Waikad of Shiv Sena.



Mumbai North East



Sanjay Dina Patil of the Sena UBT is in the lead by over 25,000 votes in the Mumbai North East seat. BJP's Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha is trailing in this seat.



Mumbai North Central



Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP has so far received 3.6 lakh votes and is leading in the Mumbai North Central seat where Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress is trailing. However, the margin is just over 6,000 votes and the seat may well go to the wire.



Mumbai South Central



Anil Yeshwant Desai of Sena UBT is leading after having received 3.7 lakh votes so far. Shiv Sena's Rahul Ramesh Shewale is trailing by over 52,000 votes, as per the Election Commission trends.



Mumbai South



Arvind Sawant of Sena UBT is leading after having polled 2.6 lakh votes so far. His campaign focused largely on heritage conservation and sustainable development. Trailing behind with 2.1 lakh votes is Yamini Jadhav of Shiv Sena.

In Maharashtra, it's a battle of two mega alliances. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, on the other hand, has Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.