'People Have Trusted NDA For Third Time, Historic Moment': PM Modi On Election Results

PM Narendra Modi has thanked supporters for the NDA's win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked the people of India for giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a third consecutive win.

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India's history," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Trends show the NDA crossed the halfway mark and won 290 seats. The Opposition bloc INDIA also made a comeback of sorts, winning 234 seats in the Lok Sabha - a huge improvement since 2019.

"I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people," said PM Modi, who won from Varanasi seat by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

"I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," PM Modi said.