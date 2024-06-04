Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who Won By Highest Margin, Who Gave A Close Fight

At least four BJP leaders have recorded the highest victory margin in the Lok Sabha polls, with Indore MP Shankar Lalwani winning with a margin of over 11.72 lakh votes.

The large margin is followed by Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP Gujarat leader CR Patil who are all leading with over seven lakh votes each from their constituencies

A three-term MP from Gujarat's Navsari, Mr CR Patil broke his record for the second-highest margin and was leading by 7.67 lakh votes.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan led with over 7.96 lakh votes while Home Minister Shah led in Gandhinagar by a margin of more than 7.37 lakh votes.

Congress's Rakibul Hussain is also leading from Dhubri in Assam by a margin of more than 7.36 lakh votes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been contesting from Raebareli and Wayanad, won by over 3.5 lakh votes on both seats -- even bettering his mother Sonia Gandhi's victory margin in Raebareli.

BJP's Hemang Joshi was leading by more than 5.82 lakh votes in Vadodara while the party's Mahesh Sharma was leading by 5.57 lakh votes in Noida.

On the other hand, in several Lok Sabha constituencies, candidates won with a margin of less than 1,000 against their competitors.

On Mumbai Northwest seat, Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar won by just 48 votes against rival Shiv Sena faction's Amol Gajanan Kirtikar

In Aonla, Muzaffarnagar, Hatkanangale, and Kanthi constituencies, the winning margins are within a narrow range of less than 1,000 votes. While BJP candidates are currently ahead in these constituencies, the Shiv Sena candidate leads in Hatkanangale.

Similarly, Salempur, Attingal, Mumbai North Central, and Mumbai North West witnessed tight races, with winning margins of less than 2,000 votes separating the victors from their closest competitors.