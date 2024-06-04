Sensex Down By Over 2,000 Points As Votes Are Counted For Lok Sabha Polls

Indian stock markets crashed today, after a sharp rally in the previous session, as early vote-counting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance leading in more than 272 seats, but the extent of the victory was not clear.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 3.03 per cent 22,557 as of 9.30 am, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 3 per cent to 74,107.

The benchmarks jumped more than 3% on Monday, hitting record highs and logging their best session in nearly 40 months after exit polls projected that the BJP-led alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

As per the early trends, the NDA is currently leading on 288 seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead on 213 seats.