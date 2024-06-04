BJP Leader Brij Bhushan's Son Karan Wins From UP's Kaiserganj

BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh has won from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency

BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of former wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has won from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency.

Karan Bhushan Singh won by over 1.4 lakh votes to his nearest rival from the Samajwadi Party Bhagat Ram.

Outgoing MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of sexual harassment from women athletes, had in May said his son would win the election.

"We will get more votes owing to those allegations," Bhushan Sharan Singh had told reporters. "There is only one issue in Kaiserganj, that is Brij Bhushan Singh."