2 Killed After Fortuner In Convoy Of Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Hits Bike

The car is part of the convoy of BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy

Two people, including a 17-year-old, died in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today after a Toyota Fortuner SUV hit a bike. The SUV belongs to the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of six-time MP and former wrestling boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made national headlines last after the country's top wrestlers accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. A Delhi court recently framed charges in the case against him. The allegations are believed to have cost him a poll ticket this time. The BJP instead fielded his son Karan, also a wrestling administrator. His other son, Pratik Bhushan Singh, is MLA from Gonda seat.

Visuals from the accident site show the SUV with "police escort" written on the rear windscreen, suggesting it is part of a VIP convoy.

According to the FIR, the complainant Chanda Begum has said that around 9 am today, her 17-year-old son Rehan and her 24-year-old nephew Shahzad were out on a bike to buy medicines when the speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the two-wheeler. Both died on the spot and another person was injured and has been hospitalised. A huge crowd gathered at the site after the accident, as family members of the victims demanded justice.

Police have arrested the driver and seized the SUV. There is no confirmation yet on whether Karan Bhushan Singh was travelling with the cavalcade at the time of the accident. Senior police officer Radheysham Rai said the bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on.