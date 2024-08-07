'Vinesh Phogat Olympics Disqualification Loss For Country': Brij Bhushan's Son

Vinesh Phogat usually competes in the 53kg category

BJP MP Karan Bhushan, son of #MeToo-accused former Wrestling Body Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, called the Olympics disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "loss for the country".

"If this happened, it's a loss for the country. We will look into this and see what can be done," said Karan Bhushan who heads the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association,

Bri Bhushan Singh is accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour during his tenure as the President of Wrestling Federation of India. He stepped down from the post last year amid a raging protest against him over the sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat, who was competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, is out of the competition, having been weighed over the limit for her event.

Vinesh usually competes in the 53kg category but brought her weight down to 50kg for the Paris Olympics. On Day 2 of her weigh-in, however, Vinesh was found weighing over the desired limit, though by a small margin of about 100 grams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a social media message, asking the wrestler to not lose hope and come back stronger.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Though Vinesh was assured of a silver, her disqualification means that she would need to return home empty-handed.