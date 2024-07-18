Why BJP Lost Lok Sabha Polls In Uttar Pradesh - 6 Reasons In Party Report

Amidst reports of internal discord among leaders, the BJP unit of Uttar Pradesh has submitted an extensive report to the party top brass detailing the reasons for its Lok Sabha election debacle. The report highlights concerns such as paper leaks, the hiring of contractual workers for government jobs, and the alleged high-handedness of the state administration, which have reportedly caused dissatisfaction and discontent among party workers.

Following the electoral victory of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, which secured 43 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats compared to the NDA's 36 (down from 64 in 2019), the state BJP has submitted a comprehensive 15-page analysis pinpointing campaign shortcomings. Sources indicate that feedback from nearly 40,000 people was collected to assess the party's performance, with specific scrutiny on key constituencies like Ayodhya and Amethi.

The report underscores a significant decline of 8% in the BJP's vote share across all regions of Uttar Pradesh. It calls on the central leadership to take decisive action to prevent future elections from being reduced to a contest between advantaged and disadvantaged groups.

Recently, UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met with senior party leaders. Further discussions with leaders from Uttar Pradesh are planned as part of a broader strategy revision following the party's electoral setbacks in the crucial state.

Speculation regarding internal strife among state party leaders intensified after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the electoral reverses to "over-confidence," a statement rebutted by his deputy Keshav Maurya. He said the party and the organisation are bigger than people.

The state unit's report identifies six primary reasons for the BJP's subdued performance, including perceived administrative high-handedness, discontent among party workers, frequent paper leaks, and the employment of contractual workers in government positions, which allegedly reinforced opposition narratives about the party's stance on reservations.

"The MLA has no power. The District Magistrate and adhikaris (officials) rule the roost. This is making our workers feel humiliated. For years, the RSS and BJP have worked together, building strong connections in society. Officials cannot replace party workers," a senior party leader said. The RSS is the BJP's ideological mentor and is credited with building the party's base from the ground up.

Another leader pointed out that at least 15 paper leaks in the last three years alone in the state had led to amplification of the opposition's narrative that the BJP wanted to stall reservations. "On top of that, government jobs were being filled up by contractual workers, which only strengthened the opposition's misleading narrative about us," he added.

BJP President JP Nadda, after attending a state executive meeting in Lucknow, consulted with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other key leaders to address these issues systematically.

"Since these matters have to be discussed at length, they are calling state leaders in batches," a BJP functionary told NDTV.

The report also notes shifts in electoral support, citing diminished backing from the Kurmi and Maurya communities, and a reduction in Dalit votes. It acknowledges the decreased vote share of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress's improved performance in certain regions as additional factors.

Sources said it has been highlighted to the BJP's central leadership that the state unit must resolve its differences promptly and start commence grassroots work to prevent the sentiment from evolving into an "agada versus pichada" (upper caste versus backward castes) conflict. Once known as a party favoured by the OBCs, the UP BJP, under former chief minister Kalyan Singh, had claimed the support of the Lodh community in the 1990s, but the support among OBCs for the BJP surged under Narendra Modi in 2014. "The winning streak of 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 should not be undermined. The senior leaders need to intervene and provide guidance. The state must understand the importance of adhering to central directives. We are all equals; no one should assume a dominant role. Leaders must comprehend UP's local issues, and efforts must be made to boost morale among workers," another party official stated.

The report also indicates that the Kurmi and Maurya castes drifted away from the BJP this time, and the party only managed to secure one third of the Dalit votes. It further highlighted that the BSP's vote share decreased by 10 per cent, while the Congress improved its standing in three regions of UP, influencing the overall results. The state unit also observed that the party's campaign peaked early due to the rapid distribution of tickets. By the sixth and seventh phases, fatigue had set in among workers, the report noted. Statements by party leaders against reservation policies further exacerbated the party's diminishing support. "Issues such as the Old Pension Scheme resonated with senior citizens, while concerns like Agniveer and paper leaks resonated with the youth," the report added.

The state unit pointed out that the opposition effectively raised issues that resonated with the people. They have called for party workers to be treated with respect, and efforts are underway from the central BJP to ensure unity.

In the Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, up from five in 2019. The BJP was reduced to 33 seats, down from 62, resulting in an overall decline in the party's national tally. The UP outcome has stunned the leadership that had anticipated significant gains from a state where the Ram temple's grand consecration ceremony was held earlier this year.

According to the party's own data, its weakest performances were in the west and Kashi (Varanasi) regions, where it won just eight of the 28 seats. In Braj (western UP), the party won eight out of 13 seats.

In Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP managed only six of 13 seats, while in Awadh (region that includes Lucknow, Ayodhya, Faizabad), it won just seven of 16. In Kanpur-Bundelkhand, the BJP failed to reclaim its previous seats, securing only four out of 10.

Yogi Adityanath attributed the poor results to overconfidence, while his deputy Keshav Maurya emphasised the importance of strengthening the party organisation.

However, the central leadership has instructed state leaders to resolve their differences and concentrate on the upcoming by-elections for 10 assembly seats vacated due to various reasons, including MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha. "There will be no change in leadership until then. They have asked us to fix things and advised against complaints at this time," a source quoted above remarked, adding that senior party leaders would undertake a statewide tour to different constituencies to connect with voters and mitigate damage.

Recently, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, a BJP ally, wrote to the Chief Minister flagging the delay in filling quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in state government jobs. Ms Patel's Apna Dal has influence specifically among Kurmis.

Supporters of Yogi Adityanath contend that the chief minister's command over the state's administration, coupled with his focus on stringent law and order and discipline, helped the BJP maintain its grip on the state. "The main issue was the repetition of unpopular candidates, which should have been avoided. Baba (Yogi Adityanath) had no role in ticket allocation. As a Chief Minister who has demonstrated his popularity by returning to power, his integrity and commitment are beyond doubt. The central leadership recognises this," one MLA close to Mr Adityanath affirmed.