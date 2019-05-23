Bihar Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

2019 Bihar Election Results will be declared on May 23.

Bihar voted in the all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections - on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, and May 19. The state has 40 seats - Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia,Bhagalpur, Banka, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur, Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram,Karakat and Jahanabad. The main parties in the state are Janata Dal United JD (U), BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Congress. In 2014, the BJP-led NDA won 31 seats (BJP won 22 seats, the LJP six and RLSP three seats). This year, the BJP is fighting the Lok Sabha election with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). The JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 17 seats each while the LJP is contesting six seats. Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.



How To Check Bihar Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go. You can also track elections through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Election Results Of All Bihar Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Among the key candidates in Bihar is Congress's Shatrughan Sinha who is taking on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib. Former student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar is the Left candidate against the BJP's Giriraj Singh in Begusarai. Other prominent candidates are Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sharad Yadav, the BJP's Sushil Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul) and LJP's Chirag Paswan.

Here are Bihar Election Results

Araria Election Results

Arrah Election Results

Aurangabad Election Results

Banka Election Results

Begusarai Election Results

Bhagalpur Election Results

Buxar Election Results

Darbhanga Election Results

Gaya Election Results

Gopalganj Election Results

Hajipur Election Results

Jahanabad Election Results

Jamui Election Results

Jhanjharpur Election Results

Karakat Election Results

Katihar Election Results

Khagaria Election Results

Kishanganj Election Results

Madhepura Election Results

Madhubani Election Results

Munger Election Results

Muzaffarpur Election Results

Nalanda Election Results

Nawada Election Results

Paschim Champaran Election Results

Pataliputra Election Results

Patna Sahib Election Results

Purnia Election Results

Purvi Champaran Election Results

Samastipur Election Results

Saran Election Results

Sasaram Election Results

Sheohar Election Results

Sitamarhi Election Results

Supaul Election Results

Ujiarpur Election Results

Vaishali Election Results

Valmiki Nagar Election Results

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then make the Prime Minister.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019