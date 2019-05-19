Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: There are 29 seats in the state.

Voting in Madhya Pradesh took place in the last four phases of the seven-phase national election on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Voting took place on 29 seats with a voter turnout of 60-65 per cent. The main parties in Madhya Pradesh are BJP and Congress. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Madhya Pradesh voter turnout was 67.1 per cent with the BJP winning a majority of 26 seats in the state. The seats that voted in Madhya Pradesh are Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa and Betul. Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Madhya PradeshElection Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Election Results Of All Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Seats

Check Madhya Pradesh Election Result:

Among the prominent candidates in Madhya Pradesh are senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Congress lawmaker Jyotiraditya Scindia; and Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal who is an accused in Malegaon blast.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

