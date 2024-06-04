Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Nakul Nath Trails In Chhindwara As BJP Takes Early Lead In Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Nakul Nath is the lone Congress MP in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Kamal Nath's son and sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara is currently trailing in Madhya Pradesh, according to the latest trends available so far of vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

In Chhindwara, BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over Mr Nath by more than 3,800 votes.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was also trailing in Rajgarh where incumbent BJP MP Rodmal Nagar was leading by a margin of over 10,000 votes, as per the latest official figures for 2024 election results.

Other prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), and Alok Sharma (Bhopal).

Counting of votes began at 8 am Tuesday for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP is aiming for a clean sweep.

Lok Sabha polls in the state were held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The voter turnout was 66.87 per cent.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 28 of the 29 seats, with the exception of Chhindwara, a stronghold of Kamal Nath.