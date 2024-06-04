'Jo Hai So Hai': Kamal Nath On Son Nakul Trailing In Chhindwara Lok Sabha Seat

Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat is a stronghold of Kamal Nath.

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday reacted to the trends showing his son Nakul Nath trailing in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and said "jo hai so hai" (it is what it is).

According to the latest trends available for the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over Mr Nath, the incumbent MP in Chhindwara, by more than 68,000 votes. While Mr Sahu has so far received 3,52,843 votes, Mr Nath has got 2,84,768.

"Jo hai so hai (it is what it is). We will examine it", Mr Nath said while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

He also spoke on the performance of the INDIA bloc, which is currently leading on 230 Lok Sabha seats, and said that "it is good".

"We will see what happens," he added.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On his son and party candidate, Nakul Nath trailing in initial trends, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath says, "Jo hai so hai, we will examine it."



On election trends for Congress, he says, "Yes, I saw the party leading on 214. It is good. It is… pic.twitter.com/KVVkWFcNgK — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is also currently trailing in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, where incumbent BJP MP Rodmal Nagar was leading by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am Tuesday for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP is aiming for a clean sweep.

Lok Sabha polls in the state were held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The voter turnout was 66.87 per cent.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 28 of the 29 seats, with the exception of Chhindwara.