Karnataka Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Karnataka Election Results: Voting took place on 28 parliamentary seats in the state.

Karnataka voted in the second and third phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 18 and April 23. There are 28 seats in the state with prime parties being BJP, Congress and the JDS. The 28 Karnataka seats are: Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bijapur, Bidar, Bellary, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Gulbarga, Raichur, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga and Chikkodi. The voting percentage in Karnataka was recorded to be 67.4 per cent in the two phases of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Karnataka voter turnout was 67.2 per cent; the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP had won 17 of the 28 seats, while the Congress had won 9 seats and regional party Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) got 2. Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Karnataka Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go. You can also track elections through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Election Results Of Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Some of the prominent candidates are Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda from the Janata Dal (Secular). Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress heavyweight from Karnataka's Gulbarga who has retained the seat since 2009.

Check Karnataka Election Results:

Bangalore Central Election Results

Bangalore North Election Results

Bangalore Rural Election Results

Bangalore South Election Results

Belgaum Election Results

Bellary Election Results

Bidar Election Results

Chamarajanagar Election Results

Chikkballapur Election Results

Chikkodi Election Results

Chitradurga Election Results

Dakshina Kannada Election Results

Davanagere Election Results

Dharwad Election Results

Gulbarga Election Results

Hassan Election Results

Haveri Election Results

Kolar Election Results

Koppal Election Results

Mandya Election Results

Mysore Election Results

Raichur Election Results

Shimoga Election Results

Tumkur Election Results

Udupi Chikmagalur Election Results

Uttara Kannada Election Results

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This time however, counting of votes will take place for 542 constituencies because elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore had been cancelled by the Election Commission after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019