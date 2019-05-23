West Bengal Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

West Bengal election results will be declared by May 23 evening.

West Bengal voted in all seven phases of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19. There are 42 seats in the state with prime parties being TMC, Congress, BJP and the Left. The voting percentage in West Bengal was recorded to be between 80-82 per cent in all seven phases in the national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Bengal voter turnout was 82.6 per cent with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning 34 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) won only two seats. Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check West Bengal Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Alipurduars Election Results

Arambag Election Results

Asansol Election Results

Baharampur Election Results

Balurghat Election Results

Bangaon Election Results

Bankura Election Results

Barasat Election Results

Bardhaman Durgapur Election Results

Bardhaman Purba Election Results

Basirhat Election Results

Birbhum Election Results

Bishnupur Election Results

Bolpur Election Results

Coochbehar Election Results

Darjeeling Election Results

Diamond Harbour Election Results

Dum Dum Election Results

Ghatal Election Results

Hooghly Election Results

Howrah Election Results

Jadavpur Election Results

Jalpaiguri Election Results

Jangipur Election Results

Kolkata Dakshin Election Results

Kolkata Uttar Election Results

Krishnanagar Election Results

Maldaha Dakshin Election Results

Maldaha Uttar Election Results

Murshidabad Election Results

Raiganj Election Results

Ranaghat Election Results

Sreerampur Election Results

Uluberia Election Results

Some of the prominent candidates from Bengal include Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia, TMC leaders Dinesh Trivedi, Moon Moon Sen, BJP leaders Joy Banerjee who is a veteran actor, Locket Chatterjee who is an actress and President of State Mahila Morcha, Congress' Suvra Ghosh who is sister-in-law of former President Pranab Mukherjee and Deepa Das Munshi who is wife of former Minister Priyaranjan Das Munshi.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.

