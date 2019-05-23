West Bengal Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

West Bengal voted in all seven phases of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19. There are 42 seats in the state with prime parties being TMC, Congress, BJP and the Left. The voting percentage in West Bengal was recorded to be between 80-82 per cent in all seven phases in the national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Bengal voter turnout was 82.6 per cent with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning 34 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) won only two seats. Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.
How To Check West Bengal Election Results 2019
Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.
Check West Bengal election results:
Alipurduars Election Results
Arambag Election Results
Asansol Election Results
Baharampur Election Results
Balurghat Election Results
Bangaon Election Results
Bankura Election Results
Barasat Election Results
Bardhaman Durgapur Election Results
Bardhaman Purba Election Results
Basirhat Election Results
Birbhum Election Results
Bishnupur Election Results
Bolpur Election Results
Coochbehar Election Results
Darjeeling Election Results
Diamond Harbour Election Results
Dum Dum Election Results
Ghatal Election Results
Hooghly Election Results
Howrah Election Results
Jadavpur Election Results
Jalpaiguri Election Results
Jangipur Election Results
Kolkata Dakshin Election Results
Kolkata Uttar Election Results
Krishnanagar Election Results
Maldaha Dakshin Election Results
Maldaha Uttar Election Results
Murshidabad Election Results
Raiganj Election Results
Ranaghat Election Results
Sreerampur Election Results
Uluberia Election Results
Election Results Of All West Bengal Lok Sabha Seats
To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.
Some of the prominent candidates from Bengal include Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia, TMC leaders Dinesh Trivedi, Moon Moon Sen, BJP leaders Joy Banerjee who is a veteran actor, Locket Chatterjee who is an actress and President of State Mahila Morcha, Congress' Suvra Ghosh who is sister-in-law of former President Pranab Mukherjee and Deepa Das Munshi who is wife of former Minister Priyaranjan Das Munshi.
The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.
