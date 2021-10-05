Mamata Banerjee, 2 Other Trinamool MLAs To Take Oath On October 7: Governor

2021 Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today said he will administer the oath to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a member of the state assembly on October 7.

Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes. She needed to win the election to remain Chief Minister.

Two other newly elected Trinamool legislators will also take oath on Thursday.

"Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would administer oath/affirmation to the elected members to the WBLA, viz., MAMATA BANERJEE, JAKIR HOSSIAN and AMIRUL ISLAM at the premises of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 7 October, 2021 at 11:45 hours," he tweeted, before updating the time to 2 pm.

Earlier @itspcofficial had indicated 'pl administer oath of 3 elected members on 7th October 2021 at 11.45 a.m.' and after issuance of order has sought "Kindly allow to administer oath at 2 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m."

Now oath will be administered at 2 PM at WBLA by Governor WB. https://t.co/v0qjB0Aq5Bpic.twitter.com/RBVA4mdFdG — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 5, 2021

Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from Bengal's Jangipur constituency, while Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by a margin of 26,379 votes.

The results were declared on Sunday.

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday requested the Governor to administer the oath to the three legislators, including Mamata Banerjee, on October 7.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)