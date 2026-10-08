Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.
According to hospital sources, the actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.
The doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response, they said.
Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse.
Here Are The Highlights:
Nana Patekar Accorded State Funeral
Nana Patekar's last rites were completed with full state honours.
VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Ydjr0O5TlQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar Given State Honours
State honours awarded to Nata Patekar. He was given a 3-gun salute.
Crowds Wait To Bid Adieu To Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar's Body Being Taken To Cremation Ground
Pune, Maharashtra: Late veteran actor Nana Patekar’s mortal remains are being taken to the cremation ground. https://t.co/uy1Ue1ESZa— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Death
Hours after she said she would give her reaction once she "figures out" what it's going to be, actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to Nana Patekar's death. Read the full story here.
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Actor Tanushree Dutta says, "First of all, I would like to thank Lucknow for welcoming and inviting me here. This is Snigdha ji, this is her event and Shiraz ji, for whom I have come for this event. Having said that, I have no reaction; today, my day is for them, for their event, to make their event a success. Now, what can I say? Whatever has passed, has passed"— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar's Body Arrives In Donje Village For Last Rites
Nana Patekar's body has arrived in Donje village.
Pune, Maharashtra: The mortal remains of late veteran actor Nana Patekar are being brought to Donje village. https://t.co/VRfwqpjXMg— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Katrina Kaif Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar
Katrina Kaif paid tribute to her Welcome co-star via her Instagram handle. She wrote, "You will be missed Sir. Will always remember your support and kindness #nanapatekar."
Jackie Shroff Arrives To Pay Last Respects
Jackie Shroff arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.
Pune, Maharashtra: Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of late veteran actor Nana Patekar https://t.co/BpfHBWgxSH— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Why Nana Patekar Had 'A Stack Of Firewood' Ready For His Own Funeral
Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, October 8. In his long note, he revealed why Nana had kept the wood ready for his funeral. Read the full story here.
Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to X and wrote, "Nana Patekar never played a character halfway. From the ruthlessly controlling gangster of Parinda to the fierce conscience of Prahaar, he brought a raw truth to the screen. Rest well, Nana sahib, and thank you for teaching us what honest acting looks like."
Nana Patekar never played a character halfway. From the ruthlessly controlling gangster of Parinda to the fierce conscience of Prahaar, he brought a raw truth to the screen. Rest well, Nana sahib, and thank you for teaching us what honest acting looks like. https://t.co/KCDn9Z2j8G— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar's Body Taken To Donje Village For Last Rites
Nana Patekar's body was transported from Pune International Airport to Donje village for his final rites.
Pune, Maharashtra: The mortal remains of late veteran actor Nana Patekar leaves from the Pune International Airport for Donje village, where his last rites will be performed. https://t.co/BGTpv3xdeP— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Final Farewell To Nana Patekar
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.
Anil Sharma Arrives To Pay Last Respects
Filmmaker Anil Sharma arrived to pay his last respects to Nana Patekar and told IANS, "Nana is no longer with us. I have come all the way here from Mumbai because Nana was a great personality, a great artist and a great social worker. His foundation was doing excellent work for so many people."
Pune, Maharashtra: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Director Anil Sharma says, "Nana is no longer with us. I have come all the way here from Mumbai because Nana was a great personality, a great artist and a great social worker. His foundation was doing excellent work for so many people...."— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Eknath Shinde Arrives At Nana Patekar's Pune Farmhouse To Pay Last Respects
Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arrived at Nana Patekar's Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.
Hema Malini Recalls Missing Nana Patekar's Call Days Before His Death
Hema Malini remembered Nana Patekar and told IANS, "He rang a few days back. He spoke to me also. Just about a week back also I had one call, I think. But somehow I missed it because I was traveling. So, when I heard today, I was shocked. Our industry, the Hindi film and Marathi film industry, has lost such a great actor. He himself was an institution for acting."
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "...He rang a few days back. He spoke to me also. Just about a week back also I had one call, I think. But somehow I missed because I was traveling. So, when I heard today I was shocked. Our industry, Hindi film and Marathi film industry has lost such a great actor. He himself was an institution for acting...."— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
'Irreversible Loss': Armaan Malik On Nana Patekar's Death
Armaan Malik took to X and wrote, "Completely numb waking up to this. can’t wrap my head around the fact that Nana Patekar sir is no longer with us. This makes no sense at all. Gone way too soon… irreversible loss to our film fraternity. Rest in peace sir."
Completely numb waking up to this. can’t wrap my head around the fact that Nana Patekar sir is no longer with us. This makes no sense at all. Gone way too soon… irreversible loss to our film fraternity. Rest in peace sir 🙏🏻🤍— Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) October 8, 2026
Rs 35 Salary, Surviving On 25 Paise A Day: Nana Patekar's Life Beyond Stardom
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor, who mesmerised audiences time and again with his performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, and Prahaar, had faced severe financial hardship early in life. He began working when he was just 13. Read the full story here.
Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar
Javed Akhtar took to X and wrote, "Today we have lost only an unusual and unique actor but a true Indian rooted in our motherland always with Gus to call a spade a spade . Nana saheb like me millions and millions will miss you."
Today we have lost only an unusual and unique actor but a true Indian rooted in our motherland always with Gus to call a spade a spade . Nana saheb like me millions and millions will miss you .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 8, 2026
Ali Fazal Recalls The Time Nana Patekar Cooked For Him
Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Nana , where do i begin.. just a few weeks ago you said, you’ll come home to bless my daughter.. i am heartbroken today on hearing news of you leaving us like this. Its a dent in world cinema and a chance missed for all the actors who never got a chance to share notes with you on screen."
He added, "I still remember how fondly you cooked for me in your home.. one of the best meals ive had. Your aura and your personality resonated far beyond your acting skills. I know how much you cared for this country . We will miss you dearly. Thank you being the guiding light .. our conversations remain undone.. but i know this - where ever you are , that world is going to be lucky to have you.. take care sir. With love, Ali."
Muzaffar Ali Remembers Directing Nana Patekar In Gaman
Muzaffar Ali still remembers the moment he spotted Nana Patekar's performance in the Marathi version of the play 3 Penny Opera and instantly decided to cast him in Gaman.
"He was a no-nonsense guy, and he did what he thought was right. He was like a younger brother to me; he was a great pillar of strength. So, we were not like an actor-director kind of relationship. He was so good with Smita, I thought Smita and he would make a great combination on screen," Ali told PTI.
"We were all youngsters. It was his first film; it was my first film. I borrowed money from NMDC. Fortunately, I was working with Air India. So, I had a job. I was not really a struggler. But he didn't come to me for money. We became friends."
"He felt he could enjoy and relate to many more things that I was interested in... whatever I could pay him, I paid him. He was just a person who was passionate about discovering things, getting to know people, and doing things. And then he found his way. Both of us were lucky to have met when we met," Ali said.
Salman Khan's 5-Word Tribute To Nana Patekar
Salman Khan paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, October 8.
The actor took to his Instagram Stories to remember Nana and wrote, "Nanaaaaa... Rest in peace bhau."
Urmila Matondkar Remembers 'Son Of Soil' Nana Patekar
Actor Urmila Matondkar, who worked with Nana Patekar in Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot, called the actor a legend who was "par excellence".
Nana Patekar Never Wanted To Enter Politics. Here's Why
In a 2015 interview, conducted ahead of the release of his film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Nana Patekar spoke candidly about whether he would ever consider entering politics. Read the full story here.
Nana Patekar's Last Wish
Nana Patekar's last wish was to be cremated at Nanachi Wadi, his farmhouse near Pune.
Welcome Stars Remember Their Beloved 'Uday Shetty' Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar was known to be a 'serious' actor until Anees Bazmee cast him in Welcome. And this is how his cast and crew from the iconic comedy remembered him. Read the full story here.
Ajay Devgn Remembers Nana Patekar
Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana…Om Shanti."
Fans Pay Teary Tribute To Nana Patekar
Earlier in the day, fans and well-wishers paid last respects to Nana Patekar in Goa, where he died, before his body was flown to Pune for the state funeral.
Panji, Goa: A large number of family members, close associates and fans of late veteran actor Nana Patekar gathered to pay their last respects https://t.co/k2BWtx802g— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar's Body Being Taken To Pune Airport
Nana Patekar's body has left from Goa Medical College. It is on the way to the airport to be flown to Pune where the last rites will be performed.
'True Friend For Last 36 Years': Sham Kaushal On Nana Patekar
Veteran action director Sham Kaushal remembered Nana Patekar as a dear friend who stood by him for the 36 years "like a rock". Read the full story here.
Shah Rukh Khan's Glowing Tribute To 'Hero Actor' Nana Patekar
When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said 'hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai'! He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile. He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back. He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories. Nana your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom. You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona' May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2026
How Tirangaa Stars Raaj Kumar And Nana Patekar United In Life And Death
Nana Patekar's death on October 8 has brought an unexpected connection with one of the actors he once shared the screen with. October 8 is also the birth anniversary of veteran actor Raaj Kumar, who worked with him in the 1993 film Tirangaa. Read the full story here.
'Main, Irrfan Aur Aap Mil Baithenge': Sutapa Sikdar Bids Farewell To Nana Patekar
'Legendary Career': Nani On Nana Patekar
What a legendary career and original persona. Every performance and every nuance had his brilliance all over it. Nana patekar sir. Farewell. 🙏🏼— Nani (@NameisNani) October 8, 2026
Drishyam Star Mohanlal Says Nana Patekar Brought 'Rare Honesty' To Every Role
Nana Patekar Ji brought rare intensity, depth and honesty to every role he played. His craft and his compassion leave an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/0oq15fPlxU— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 8, 2026
Preparations Underway For Actor's Funeral At His Pune Farmhouse
Nana Patekar will be cremated with full state honours at his Donaje farmhouse near Pune, Maharashtra, at 7 pm today. Preparations are underway for the last rites of the veteran actor, whose career spanned almost five decades across mediums such as cinema, theatre, and OTT.
Allu Arjun Calls Nana Patekar A 'Path-Breaking Artist'
Allu Arjun took to X and wrote, "Path-breaking Artist…Inspirational Actor…Rooted Rustic Performer! Energetic & Poetic at the same time. One of the most unique gems of Indian cinema. Will always be observed, inspired & admired. His craftsmanship will be remembered forever. Love & condolences to the near & dear."
Path Breaking Artist…Inspirational Actor…Rooted Rustic Performer ! Energetic & Poetic at the same time . One of the most unique gems of Indian cinema. Will always be observed, inspire & Admired . His craftsmanship will be remembered forever . Love & condolences to the near & dear . ॐ SHANTHI 🤍— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 8, 2026
Rajpal Yadav Remembers Nana Patekar
Rajpal Yadav took to X and wrote, "Some encounters and some people stay etched in our memory forever."
He added, "Recently, during the filming of Vanvas, I had the good fortune to once again share the screen with Nana Bhau. Working alongside someone whose acting I’ve admired and appreciated for so many years was an incredibly special experience for me." Read the full story here.
कुछ मुलाकातें और कुछ लोग ज़िंदगी में हमेशा याद रह जाते हैं। नाना भाऊ के साथ हाल ही में ‘वनवास’ के दौरान फिरसे स्क्रीन शेयर करने का सौभाग्य मिला। इतने वर्षों से जिनकी अदाकारी को देखते और सराहते आए, उनके साथ फिरसे काम करना मेरे लिए बेहद खास अनुभव था। उन्हें सिर्फ़ उनके किरदारों के ज़रिए नहीं, बल्कि व्यक्तिगत रूप से भी जानने और उनसे कई बार मिलने का मौका मिला है और उनकी सादगी और अपनेपन की यादें हमेशा मेरे साथ रहेंगी। एक बेमिसाल कलाकार को खोने का दुख तो है ही, लेकिन एक खूबसूरत इंसान को खोने का दर्द उससे भी ज़्यादा है। भाऊ, आपका काम और आपकी यादें हमेशा हमारे बीच रहेंगी। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि 🙏🏻— Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) October 8, 2026
Salman Khan's Mumbai Event Postponed After Nana Patekar's Death
Nana Patekar's death on October 8 at the age of 75 left the film fraternity and his admirers in shock. The veteran actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
Against the backdrop of his sudden demise, an event that his Khamoshi: The Musical co-star Salman Khan was scheduled to attend in Mumbai today has been postponed as a mark of respect.
Salman Khan was scheduled to attend an event hosted by GB Realty, alongside Gurinder Bhatti, Chairman and Managing Director of GB Realty. The event was scheduled to take place from 6 pm onwards at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Read the full story here.
Vicky Kaushal Remembers His 'Nana Kaka'
Ramayana Star Arun Govil Calls Nana Patekar 'Remarkable Artist'
Anushka Sharma Remembers Nana Patekar
Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh And Director Aditya Dhar Condoles Nana Patekar's Death
Juhi Chawla Reminisces Ganpati Memories At Nana Patekar's Home
Very sad to hear about Nana Patekar ji. From filming together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Gang, to visiting his home in Dadar for Ganpati, many little memories came back today. Rooted and original, he portrayed every character with so much colour, depth and authenticity. He will truly be missed for his iconic presence on the Indian screens.— Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar: Once A Village Man, Always A Village Man
In an old episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Nana Patekar told host and his Kohram co-star Amitabh Bachchan about why he chose to lead a life away from the glitz and glam of Bollywood. Read the full story here.
Rest in Peace Nana Patekar ji 🙏 https://t.co/TXFSjjHPTs— प्रेsident (@Desi_urbann) October 8, 2026
'Will Miss Your Late-Night Calls': Rohit Shetty Remembers Nana Patekar
In an Instagram post, filmmaker Rohit Shetty called Nana Patekar "one of my biggest and most honest critics" who never sugar-coated anything. Read the full story here.
'Lost An Icon': Hema Malini Remembers Nana Patekar
John Abraham's Emotional Goodbye To Nana Patekar
John Abraham shared a heartfelt tribute to his Taxi No 9211 co-star Nana Patekar in an X post.
Will miss you… https://t.co/IPTQPXVT5e— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 8, 2026
How Nana Patekar's Iconic 'Ek Machchar' Dialogue Went Viral After flydubai Attack
Nana Patekar's 'Ek Machchhar' dialogue from 1997's Yeshwant got a new life after Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar fought off a co-pilot who was allegedly trying to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Read the full story here.
Nana Patekar, Mushtaq Khan: Welcome Cast Lost Two Of Its Iconic Actors Within 2 Weeks
The Welcome fandom is poorer today. After losing Mushtaq Khan following cancer battle, admirers will today bid goodbye to Nana Patekar, their beloved don Uday Shetty who died after a severe cardiac arrest. Read the full story here.
Both In Real And Reel Life, Nana Patekar Was Unafraid Of Death
Nana Patekar, who once said "I don't have the fear of death from the beginning", died on Thursday morning (October 8) at his Goa home. Read the full profile here.
Why Nana Patekar Skipped Buying Rs 1.5 Crore Car
Tough guy Nana Patekar had a soft heart. Writer Ranbir Pushp once revealed that the actor chose not to buy a car worth Rs 1.5 crore, and instead divided that amount into Rs 15,000 cheques to distribute among the affected families. Read the full story here.
Ex-Chain Smoker, Nana Patekar One Day Suddenly Quit Smoking. This Is Why
Nana Patekar would smoke "66 cigarettes a day" until the age of 56. He quit smoking around 2007-08. Read the full story here.
Nata Patekar Lived In A 27-Acre Pune Farmhouse Where He Found Peace
Nana Patekar's farm life in Pune gave him a chance to live without the usual trappings of stardom. Read the full story here.
Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Death
Actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and intimidation on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleasss, shared her reaction on the veteran actor's death. On her Instagram Story, the former Miss India Universe called it an "odd day".
"I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it's pretty important for me, and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these lives, post content. Now I am worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in this evil dead. So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reactions I should have. So... definitely condolences to the family..." she said. Read the full story here.
'Bhau, Dear Friend, Rare Actor': Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth And More Fondly Remember Nana Patekar
From Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, to Jr NTR, celebs from across industries have condoled Nana Patekar's death. Read the full story here.
'Deeply Saddened' Anees Bazmee Requests Privacy After Nana Patekar's Death
Welcome director Anees Bazmee, who presented Nana Patekar in a never-before-seen avatar as the quirky don Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy film, has requested the media to give him some time to grieve the "unbearable loss" of the actor. Read the full story here.
Mithun Chakraborty Remembers Nana Patekar: 'Can't Believe You're Gone'
#WATCH | Alipurduar: On the demise of Veteran actor Nana Patekar, Former Actor and Advisor to the West Bengal Govt, Mithun Chakraborty says, "...I am deeply saddened because he was one of my closest friends... He used to help so many people... People used to say he had a quick temper or acted out, but anger only arises when things aren't organized—after all, even I get angry then. If things are organized, why would there be any anger?... our friendship went beyond movies; we got along very well regardless of that."— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar's Video Doing Tricep Dips In A Gamcha Goes Viral Again
Months before his death, Nana Patekar left the Internet in awe when his video of performing tricep dips in a gamcha went viral. The same clip has started recirculating online after his sudden death. Read more here.
Fans Break Down Outside Nana Patekar's Pune Home
Visuals of Nana Patekar's admirers breaking down outside his Pune home, Nanachi Wadi, in the Donaje village area went viral on social media. Read the full story here.
Pune, Maharashtra: The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be held at 5 PM near his Pune residence, Nanachi Wadi, in the Donaje area. Fans were seen crying and mourning his demise. https://t.co/5GUftDJ4oq— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
'Nana Patekar Was A Krantiveer': PM Modi
At India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences to Nana Patekar.
"I'm sad to learn that Nana Patekar is no more with us. He was a fantastic actor. He entertained people very well. Nana Patekar was like a bird and did not caged self.
"Nana Patekar was dedicated towards our country. Nana Patekar was like a 'Krantiveer'. Nana Patekar always spoke against traitors and anti-India people," the prime minister said at the event.
Nana Patekar To Be Given State Funeral In Pune Today
Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed today at his Donaje village home near Pune at 4 pm with full state honours. Read full story here.
PM Modi Leads Tribute To 'Frank, Forthright' Nana Patekar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Nana Patekar as an 'intense actor who brought remarkable versatility' to every role he did.
Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
Viral Video From Nana Patekar's Last Public Event In Goa
Barely four days ago, Nana Patekar attended an event in Dona Paula, Goa. The actor took the stage where he spoke about his mortality. "Everyone has to go (die) someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not," he had said. Read the full story here.
VIDEO | Goa: Actor Nana Patekar attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/jl8xn9vXOk— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2026
'Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not Revive': Doctor On Nana Patekar's Death
According to hospital sources, Nata Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am. The doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response, they said.