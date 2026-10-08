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Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

According to hospital sources, the actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

The doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response, they said.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse.

Here Are The Highlights:

Oct 08, 2026 23:41 (IST)
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Nana Patekar Accorded State Funeral

Nana Patekar's last rites were completed with full state honours. 

Oct 08, 2026 23:12 (IST)
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Nana Patekar Given State Honours

State honours awarded to Nata Patekar. He was given a 3-gun salute.

Oct 08, 2026 23:01 (IST)
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Crowds Wait To Bid Adieu To Nana Patekar

 

Oct 08, 2026 22:42 (IST)
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Nana Patekar's Body Being Taken To Cremation Ground

Oct 08, 2026 22:29 (IST)
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Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Death

Hours after she said she would give her reaction once she "figures out" what it's going to be, actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to Nana Patekar's death. Read the full story here

Oct 08, 2026 21:34 (IST)
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Nana Patekar's Body Arrives In Donje Village For Last Rites

Nana Patekar's body has arrived in Donje village.

Oct 08, 2026 21:24 (IST)
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Katrina Kaif Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

Katrina Kaif paid tribute to her Welcome co-star via her Instagram handle. She wrote, "You will be missed Sir. Will always remember your support and kindness #nanapatekar."

 

Oct 08, 2026 21:13 (IST)
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Jackie Shroff Arrives To Pay Last Respects

Jackie Shroff arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.

Oct 08, 2026 21:12 (IST)
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Why Nana Patekar Had 'A Stack Of Firewood' Ready For His Own Funeral

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, October 8. In his long note, he revealed why Nana had kept the wood ready for his funeral. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 20:38 (IST)
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Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to X and wrote, "Nana Patekar never played a character halfway. From the ruthlessly controlling gangster of Parinda to the fierce conscience of Prahaar, he brought a raw truth to the screen. Rest well, Nana sahib, and thank you for teaching us what honest acting looks like."

Oct 08, 2026 20:42 (IST)
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Nana Patekar's Body Taken To Donje Village For Last Rites

Nana Patekar's body was transported from Pune International Airport to Donje village for his final rites.

Oct 08, 2026 20:41 (IST)
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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Final Farewell To Nana Patekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

 

Oct 08, 2026 20:32 (IST)
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Anil Sharma Arrives To Pay Last Respects

Filmmaker Anil Sharma arrived to pay his last respects to Nana Patekar and told IANS, "Nana is no longer with us. I have come all the way here from Mumbai because Nana was a great personality, a great artist and a great social worker. His foundation was doing excellent work for so many people."

Oct 08, 2026 20:29 (IST)
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Eknath Shinde Arrives At Nana Patekar's Pune Farmhouse To Pay Last Respects

Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arrived at Nana Patekar's Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.

Oct 08, 2026 20:26 (IST)
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Hema Malini Recalls Missing Nana Patekar's Call Days Before His Death

Hema Malini remembered Nana Patekar and told IANS, "He rang a few days back. He spoke to me also. Just about a week back also I had one call, I think. But somehow I missed it because I was traveling. So, when I heard today, I was shocked. Our industry, the Hindi film and Marathi film industry, has lost such a great actor. He himself was an institution for acting."

Oct 08, 2026 20:21 (IST)
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'Irreversible Loss': Armaan Malik On Nana Patekar's Death

Armaan Malik took to X and wrote, "Completely numb waking up to this. can’t wrap my head around the fact that Nana Patekar sir is no longer with us. This makes no sense at all. Gone way too soon… irreversible loss to our film fraternity. Rest in peace sir."

Oct 08, 2026 20:17 (IST)
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Rs 35 Salary, Surviving On 25 Paise A Day: Nana Patekar's Life Beyond Stardom

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor, who mesmerised audiences time and again with his performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, and Prahaar, had faced severe financial hardship early in life. He began working when he was just 13. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 20:12 (IST)
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Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

Javed Akhtar took to X and wrote, "Today we have lost only an unusual and unique actor but a true Indian rooted in our motherland always with Gus to call a spade a spade . Nana saheb like me millions and millions will miss you."

Oct 08, 2026 20:09 (IST)
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Ali Fazal Recalls The Time Nana Patekar Cooked For Him

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Nana , where do i begin.. just a few weeks ago you said, you’ll come home to bless my daughter.. i am heartbroken today on hearing news of you leaving us like this. Its a dent in world cinema and a chance missed for all the actors who never got a chance to share notes with you on screen."

He added, "I still remember how fondly you cooked for me in your home.. one of the best meals ive had. Your aura and your personality resonated far beyond your acting skills. I know how much you cared for this country . We will miss you dearly. Thank you being the guiding light .. our conversations remain undone.. but i know this - where ever you are , that world is going to be lucky to have you.. take care sir. With love, Ali."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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Oct 08, 2026 20:01 (IST)
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Muzaffar Ali Remembers Directing Nana Patekar In Gaman

Muzaffar Ali still remembers the moment he spotted Nana Patekar's performance in the Marathi version of the play 3 Penny Opera and instantly decided to cast him in Gaman.

"He was a no-nonsense guy, and he did what he thought was right. He was like a younger brother to me; he was a great pillar of strength. So, we were not like an actor-director kind of relationship. He was so good with Smita, I thought Smita and he would make a great combination on screen," Ali told PTI.

"We were all youngsters. It was his first film; it was my first film. I borrowed money from NMDC. Fortunately, I was working with Air India. So, I had a job. I was not really a struggler. But he didn't come to me for money. We became friends."

"He felt he could enjoy and relate to many more things that I was interested in... whatever I could pay him, I paid him. He was just a person who was passionate about discovering things, getting to know people, and doing things. And then he found his way. Both of us were lucky to have met when we met," Ali said.

Oct 08, 2026 19:56 (IST)
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Salman Khan's 5-Word Tribute To Nana Patekar

Salman Khan paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, October 8.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories to remember Nana and wrote, "Nanaaaaa... Rest in peace bhau."

 

Oct 08, 2026 18:55 (IST)
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Urmila Matondkar Remembers 'Son Of Soil' Nana Patekar

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who worked with Nana Patekar in Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot, called the actor a legend who was "par excellence". 

Oct 08, 2026 18:48 (IST)
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Nana Patekar Never Wanted To Enter Politics. Here's Why

In a 2015 interview, conducted ahead of the release of his film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Nana Patekar spoke candidly about whether he would ever consider entering politics. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 18:46 (IST)
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Nana Patekar's Last Wish

Nana Patekar's last wish was to be cremated at Nanachi Wadi, his farmhouse near Pune.

Oct 08, 2026 18:45 (IST)
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Welcome Stars Remember Their Beloved 'Uday Shetty' Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar was known to be a 'serious' actor until Anees Bazmee cast him in Welcome. And this is how his cast and crew from the iconic comedy remembered him. Read the full story here

 

Oct 08, 2026 18:18 (IST)
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Ajay Devgn Remembers Nana Patekar

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana…Om Shanti."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Oct 08, 2026 18:04 (IST)
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Fans Pay Teary Tribute To Nana Patekar

Earlier in the day, fans and well-wishers paid last respects to Nana Patekar in Goa, where he died, before his body was flown to Pune for the state funeral. 

Oct 08, 2026 17:53 (IST)
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Nana Patekar's Body Being Taken To Pune Airport

Nana Patekar's body has left from Goa Medical College. It is on the way to the airport to be flown to Pune where the last rites will be performed. 

Oct 08, 2026 18:00 (IST)
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'True Friend For Last 36 Years': Sham Kaushal On Nana Patekar

Veteran action director Sham Kaushal remembered Nana Patekar as a dear friend who stood by him for the 36 years "like a rock". Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 17:23 (IST)
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Shah Rukh Khan's Glowing Tribute To 'Hero Actor' Nana Patekar

Oct 08, 2026 16:52 (IST)
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How Tirangaa Stars Raaj Kumar And Nana Patekar United In Life And Death

Nana Patekar's death on October 8 has brought an unexpected connection with one of the actors he once shared the screen with. October 8 is also the birth anniversary of veteran actor Raaj Kumar, who worked with him in the 1993 film Tirangaa. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 16:35 (IST)
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'Main, Irrfan Aur Aap Mil Baithenge': Sutapa Sikdar Bids Farewell To Nana Patekar

Oct 08, 2026 16:32 (IST)
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'Legendary Career': Nani On Nana Patekar

Oct 08, 2026 16:29 (IST)
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Drishyam Star Mohanlal Says Nana Patekar Brought 'Rare Honesty' To Every Role

Oct 08, 2026 16:20 (IST)
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Preparations Underway For Actor's Funeral At His Pune Farmhouse

Nana Patekar will be cremated with full state honours at his Donaje farmhouse near Pune, Maharashtra, at 7 pm today. Preparations are underway for the last rites of the veteran actor, whose career spanned almost five decades across mediums such as cinema, theatre, and OTT.

Oct 08, 2026 15:55 (IST)
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Allu Arjun Calls Nana Patekar A 'Path-Breaking Artist'

Allu Arjun took to X and wrote, "Path-breaking Artist…Inspirational Actor…Rooted Rustic Performer! Energetic & Poetic at the same time. One of the most unique gems of Indian cinema. Will always be observed, inspired & admired. His craftsmanship will be remembered forever. Love & condolences to the near & dear."

Oct 08, 2026 16:39 (IST)
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Rajpal Yadav Remembers Nana Patekar

Rajpal Yadav took to X and wrote, "Some encounters and some people stay etched in our memory forever."

He added, "Recently, during the filming of Vanvas, I had the good fortune to once again share the screen with Nana Bhau. Working alongside someone whose acting I’ve admired and appreciated for so many years was an incredibly special experience for me." Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 15:50 (IST)
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Salman Khan's Mumbai Event Postponed After Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar's death on October 8 at the age of 75 left the film fraternity and his admirers in shock. The veteran actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Against the backdrop of his sudden demise, an event that his Khamoshi: The Musical co-star Salman Khan was scheduled to attend in Mumbai today has been postponed as a mark of respect.

Salman Khan was scheduled to attend an event hosted by GB Realty, alongside Gurinder Bhatti, Chairman and Managing Director of GB Realty. The event was scheduled to take place from 6 pm onwards at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 15:19 (IST)
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Vicky Kaushal Remembers His 'Nana Kaka'

Oct 08, 2026 15:12 (IST)
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Ramayana Star Arun Govil Calls Nana Patekar 'Remarkable Artist'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai)

Oct 08, 2026 14:59 (IST)
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Anushka Sharma Remembers Nana Patekar

 

Oct 08, 2026 14:57 (IST)
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Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh And Director Aditya Dhar Condoles Nana Patekar's Death

 

Photo Credit: Aditya Dhar's Instagram Story

 

Oct 08, 2026 14:30 (IST)
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Juhi Chawla Reminisces Ganpati Memories At Nana Patekar's Home

Oct 08, 2026 14:29 (IST)
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Nana Patekar: Once A Village Man, Always A Village Man

In an old episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Nana Patekar told host and his Kohram co-star Amitabh Bachchan about why he chose to lead a life away from the glitz and glam of Bollywood. Read the full story here.  

Oct 08, 2026 15:00 (IST)
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'Will Miss Your Late-Night Calls': Rohit Shetty Remembers Nana Patekar

In an Instagram post, filmmaker Rohit Shetty called Nana Patekar "one of my biggest and most honest critics" who never sugar-coated anything. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 14:00 (IST)
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'Lost An Icon': Hema Malini Remembers Nana Patekar

Oct 08, 2026 13:38 (IST)
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John Abraham's Emotional Goodbye To Nana Patekar

John Abraham shared a heartfelt tribute to his Taxi No 9211 co-star Nana Patekar in an X post. 

Oct 08, 2026 13:32 (IST)
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How Nana Patekar's Iconic 'Ek Machchar' Dialogue Went Viral After flydubai Attack

Nana Patekar's 'Ek Machchhar' dialogue from 1997's Yeshwant got a new life after Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar fought off a co-pilot who was allegedly trying to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 13:04 (IST)
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Nana Patekar, Mushtaq Khan: Welcome Cast Lost Two Of Its Iconic Actors Within 2 Weeks

The Welcome fandom is poorer today. After losing Mushtaq Khan following cancer battle, admirers will today bid goodbye to Nana Patekar, their beloved don Uday Shetty who died after a severe cardiac arrest. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 12:54 (IST)
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Both In Real And Reel Life, Nana Patekar Was Unafraid Of Death

Nana Patekar, who once said "I don't have the fear of death from the beginning", died on Thursday morning (October 8) at his Goa home. Read the full profile here.

Photo Credit: X

 

Oct 08, 2026 12:46 (IST)
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Why Nana Patekar Skipped Buying Rs 1.5 Crore Car

Tough guy Nana Patekar had a soft heart. Writer Ranbir Pushp once revealed that the actor chose not to buy a car worth Rs 1.5 crore, and instead divided that amount into Rs 15,000 cheques to distribute among the affected families. Read the full story here.

 

Oct 08, 2026 12:42 (IST)
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Ex-Chain Smoker, Nana Patekar One Day Suddenly Quit Smoking. This Is Why

Nana Patekar would smoke "66 cigarettes a day" until the age of 56. He quit smoking around 2007-08. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 12:38 (IST)
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Nata Patekar Lived In A 27-Acre Pune Farmhouse Where He Found Peace

Nana Patekar's farm life in Pune gave him a chance to live without the usual trappings of stardom. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 12:35 (IST)
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Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Death

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and intimidation on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleasss, shared her reaction on the veteran actor's death. On her Instagram Story, the former Miss India Universe called it an "odd day".

"I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it's pretty important for me, and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these lives, post content. Now I am worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in this evil dead. So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reactions I should have. So... definitely condolences to the family..." she said. Read the full story here.
 

Oct 08, 2026 12:17 (IST)
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'Bhau, Dear Friend, Rare Actor': Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth And More Fondly Remember Nana Patekar

From Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, to Jr NTR, celebs from across industries have condoled Nana Patekar's death. Read the full story here.

 

Oct 08, 2026 13:01 (IST)
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'Deeply Saddened' Anees Bazmee Requests Privacy After Nana Patekar's Death

Welcome director Anees Bazmee, who presented Nana Patekar in a never-before-seen avatar as the quirky don Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy film, has requested the media to give him some time to grieve the "unbearable loss" of the actor. Read the full story here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

Oct 08, 2026 11:42 (IST)
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Mithun Chakraborty Remembers Nana Patekar: 'Can't Believe You're Gone'

Oct 08, 2026 11:40 (IST)
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Nana Patekar's Video Doing Tricep Dips In A Gamcha Goes Viral Again

Months before his death, Nana Patekar left the Internet in awe when his video of performing tricep dips in a gamcha went viral. The same clip has started recirculating online after his sudden death. Read more here.

Oct 08, 2026 12:18 (IST)
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Fans Break Down Outside Nana Patekar's Pune Home

Visuals of Nana Patekar's admirers breaking down outside his Pune home, Nanachi Wadi, in the Donaje village area went viral on social media. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 11:13 (IST)
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'Nana Patekar Was A Krantiveer': PM Modi

At India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences to Nana Patekar.

"I'm sad to learn that Nana Patekar is no more with us. He was a fantastic actor. He entertained people very well. Nana Patekar was like a bird and did not caged self.

"Nana Patekar was dedicated towards our country. Nana Patekar was like a 'Krantiveer'. Nana Patekar always spoke against traitors and anti-India people," the prime minister said at the event.

Oct 08, 2026 11:48 (IST)
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Nana Patekar To Be Given State Funeral In Pune Today

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed today at his Donaje village home near Pune at 4 pm with full state honours. Read full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 10:04 (IST)
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PM Modi Leads Tribute To 'Frank, Forthright' Nana Patekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Nana Patekar as an 'intense actor who brought remarkable versatility' to every role he did.

Oct 08, 2026 10:00 (IST)
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Viral Video From Nana Patekar's Last Public Event In Goa

Barely four days ago, Nana Patekar attended an event in Dona Paula, Goa. The actor took the stage where he spoke about his mortality. "Everyone has to go (die) someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not," he had said. Read the full story here.

Oct 08, 2026 08:49 (IST)
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'Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not Revive': Doctor On Nana Patekar's Death

According to hospital sources, Nata Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am. The doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response, they said.

Oct 08, 2026 08:48 (IST)
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Nana Patekar Death News Updates: Nana Patekar, Known For Films Like 'Welcome', 'Tiranga', Dies At 75

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

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