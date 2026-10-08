Rs 35-A-Month Job At 13, Surviving On 25 Paise A Day, Giving Up Rs 1.5 Crore Car: Nana Patekar's Life Beyond Stardom

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor, who mesmerised audiences time and again with his performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, and Prahaar, had faced severe financial hardship early in life. He began working when he was just 13.

After school, Nana Patekar would walk 8 kilometres to Chunabhatti to paint film posters. The job paid him Rs 35 a month and included one meal a day. In a 2015 interview with Bombay Times, the actor spoke about those difficult years. However, he did not look back at the period only as a time of struggle. Instead, he credited those experiences with teaching him valuable lessons and shaping the person he became.

He told Bombay Times as reported by the Economic Times, "When I was just 13, we went from being middle class to lower middle class and finally lower class, as someone close to my father took away everything he had including his property. All of a sudden, I started working at the age of 13. After school, I would go walk up and down 8 kilometres to Chunabhatti to paint film posters to make Rs 35 per month and get a meal a day."

Recalling that period of struggle, he also said, "I was in Class IX but that humiliation and hunger taught me so much that I didn't need to go to any acting school. I had to support my family as my father had lost everything."

"I used to go land up at some friend's place at lunch time or dinner time and say, 'Hi. Hello. How are you?' hoping that he may ask me and insist that I have a roti," Nana Patekar said.

With time, Nana Patekar made a name for himself in the film industry, but he stayed away from an extravagant lifestyle. He enjoyed cooking and often prepared his own meals.

He also spoke about preferring life at his farm over the glamour associated with the film industry. He reportedly owned a modest 750 sq ft, one-bedroom apartment in Andheri, which he had bought decades ago for around Rs 1.1 lakh. In his later years, he spent much of his time at his Goa home and his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of Pune.

Screenwriter Ranbir Pushp once recalled that Nana Patekar chose not to buy a luxury car worth around Rs 1.5 crore and instead decided to use the money to support families affected by farmer suicides.

Nana Patekar was also involved in initiatives for the welfare of farmers. He co-founded the NAAM Foundation to support farmers and rural communities.

Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Ranbir Pushp said, "He was watching the news one day and saw families grieving after so many farmers committed suicide. The next day he was supposed to buy a Rs 1.5 crore car, but instead he called his artiste friend and told him to make Rs 15,000 cheques and distribute them among the families of the farmers. The one who wipes the farmers' tears can't cause harm to anyone. He formed the NAAM Foundation, which has collected countless funds till today. He lives on a farm himself."

Nana Patekar also spoke about his financial struggles during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked him, "Aap JJ School of Arts ke alumni hain?" [Are you an alumnus of the JJ School of Arts?]

Nana Patekar replied, "Ji, Commercial Art kiya tha maine wahan se. Phir advertising agency mein hum visualiser the. Aur uske baad, natak karna hai ke naukri karni? Toh humne naukri chhod di. Aur phir theater karte rahe. Us waqt, Amit ji... gurbat toh thi. Gareebi thi."

[Yes, I studied Commercial Art there. Then I worked as a visualiser at an advertising agency. After that, I had to choose between doing theatre and keeping my job. So, I left the job and continued doing theatre. At that time, Amit ji, there was hardship. There was poverty.]

He added, "Toh humare jo Dean sahab the, Hanmante, wo humein kaam dete the-government ke family planning ya koi bhi... 'Dhoomrapan mat karo', 'Ye karo'-aise hote the posters, toh wo humein... kaam dete the. Toh usse paise mil jaate the."

"Kabhi-kabaar humein wo bhi kaam milta tha, wo zebra crossing hai, wo hum paint karte the, uske 15 rupaye milte the. Toh mazaa is baat ka hai, kisi ke saamne haath nahi phailaya. Kaam jo bhi aaya, wo karte rahe hum. Chaar aane humari... pocket money rehti thi. Toh hum wo newspaper mein lapet ke le kar jaate the chapati, roti. Aur wo jeb mein daal ke... aise hi kurta hi rehta tha, kurta aur pyjama."

"Aur phir chaar aane mein 15 paise ki usal milti thi. Aur paanch-paanch paise ke do kela milte the, toh 10 paise ke do kela aate the. Toh 25 paise mein humara guzara hota tha. Toh kaafi wo ladkiyan jo theen, jo paise waali theen, toh unko kahin Empire mein jaana hai, Regal mein jaana hai, film dekhne jaana hai... toh unka homework hai-'Oh Nana, kar dega tu?' Toh 'Haan,' toh uske badle mein kabhi bhajiya khilate the, kabhi coffee pilate the, kabhi brushes dete the."

[Our dean, Hanmante sir, would give us work. These would be government posters about family planning or messages such as 'Don't smoke' and other public-awareness campaigns. We would earn some money from that work.]

[Sometimes, we also got work painting zebra crossings, for which we were paid Rs 15. The good thing was that I never had to hold out my hand and ask anyone for money. I took up whatever work came my way. I used to have four annas as pocket money. I would carry chapatis or rotis wrapped in newspaper and keep them in the pocket of my kurta. I used to wear just a kurta and pyjama.]

[With four annas, I could buy usal (traditional legume curry) for 15 paise and two bananas for 10 paise. So, I managed on 25 paise. There were several girls from well-off families who wanted to go to places such as Empire or Regal to watch films. They would ask me, 'Oh Nana, will you do my homework?' I would say yes, and in return, they would sometimes buy me bhajiyas or coffee, or give me brushes.]

During the show, Nana Patekar also spoke about the financial crisis his father faced. Amitabh Bachchan asked him, "Aur humare computer ji keh rahe hain ki aap poster wagairah bhi unki painting karte the?"[And our computer tells us that you also used to paint posters and similar things?]

Nana Patekar replied, "Hum navween kaksha mein the. Aur humare pitaji ka wo jo business tha, usmein... kisi ne wo unko galat wo sign le li aur sab chala gaya. Toh hum naukri karne lage. Toh school se aana hai... 1:30 baje. Kuch khana hai, 8 kilometer chal ke jaana hai, 8 kilometer chal ke aana hai-16 kilometer din ka. Wahan cinema ke posters rehte the. Lettering ka jo portion tha, wo sab bharne ko mujhe milta tha. 35 rupaye mahine mein... aur ek waqt ki roti."

"Toh shaam ko khana khate waqt mujhe lagta tha-Maa ne khaya hoga, pitaji ne khaya hoga, bhai ne khaya hoga. Lekin wo wahin bas khatam hota tha, main kha jaata tha... kyunki bhookh itni badi thi na, toh unka wo khayal baad mein nahi rehta tha mann mein."

"Lekin un dinon ne jo sikhaya hai na, ji... kamaal ka hai. Wo kisi school-college mein toh hum padh nahi sakte."

[I was in Class IX. Someone got my father to sign something related to his business under false pretences, and we lost everything. So, I started working. I would return from school at around 1.30 pm, eat something and then walk eight kilometres to work and eight kilometres back, covering 16 kilometres a day. There were film posters there, and I was given the job of filling in the lettering. I earned Rs 35 a month and received one meal a day.]

[While eating in the evening, I would wonder whether my mother, father, and brother had eaten. But the thought would end there and I would finish my meal because the hunger was so overwhelming that, after a point, I could not think about anything else.]

[But what those days taught me was extraordinary. Those are lessons you cannot learn in any school or college.]

Coming back to Nana Patekar's death, according to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5.20 am on October 8.

Also Read: "I'll Give My Reaction Once I Figure Out...": Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Death