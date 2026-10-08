'Will Be Thrown Out If I Say Something Nasty': Why Nana Patekar Stayed Away From Politics

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday at the age of 75, was known for his outspoken views on issues beyond cinema. He rarely shied away from expressing his opinion, particularly when it came to politics and public life.

In a 2015 group interview with Trade Guide magazine, conducted ahead of the release of his film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Nana spoke candidly about whether he would ever consider entering politics.

Nana was quick to dismiss the idea. He explained that being an actor already gave him a platform to speak about issues, while entering a political party would put restrictions on what he could say.

"No, what is the need? Acting in films and commenting on issues is like active politics as cinema is such a great medium. In proper politics, I won't be allowed to say what I feel. I will have to stay inside the fixed parameters of the party, which I can't do. If I say something nasty to the party chief, he will throw me out."

Nana then said that a politician could be forced to defend even something clearly wrong if it involved someone from their own party.

"Suppose, someone from my party eats cow dung or does something wrong, then I will have to say in front of the media that it wasn't cow dung, it was Shrikhand (laughs). I personally feel an actor should never contest elections."

The actor also spoke about his reputation for being blunt and said he was conscious of his words before speaking. "They are fools who think after speaking. The wise think before speaking. I always know what I am speaking."

Nana's views on politics also stemmed from his personal experiences with political leaders. During the interview, he recalled his equation with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, whom he described as being like a father to him.

"Balasaheb Thackeray was like my father. Once when I didn't like a statement of his, I told him clearly that this isn't right. People felt I would be beaten up. But nothing happened. The purpose and intention behind your statement should be clear."

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. His funeral will take place with full state honors at his farmhouse in Pune.

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