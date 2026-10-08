'I Will Always Remain A Village Man': Nana Patekar Told Amitabh Bachchan About Life Away From Bollywood

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa.

As the film industry mourns his death, an old clip of Nana Patekar from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has resurfaced. In his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Nana explained that he never really felt like he belonged to the film industry.

"I don't really belong to the film industry. I come here, do my work, and then run back. I've never been someone who attends parties here. That lifestyle doesn't appeal to me. It's just not who I am. I come from a village, and I will always remain a village man. That's where I feel most at home."

Nana also told Amitabh that he had received much more from life than he had ever expected.

"Amit ji, I received far more than I ever wished for. Life has given me a lot. When your needs are limited, everything becomes much easier. I truly enjoy that life. In the city, people have walls around their homes. Where I live, we have mountains around us, and we live amidst them. Life is so simple there."

Amitabh, who appeared visibly moved by Nana's words, responded, "It makes us very proud to see that."

Nana Patekar's Funeral

Nana Patekar will be cremated with full state honours at Donje near Pune on Thursday. The actor's last rites will be performed at his farmhouse, a place he shared a close association with over the years.

About Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film Gaman. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

He was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

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