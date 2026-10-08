Nana Patekar Dies On <i>Tirangaa</i> Co-Star Raaj Kumar's 100th Birth Anniversary

Nana Patekar's death on October 8 has brought an unexpected connection with one of the actors he once shared the screen with. October 8 is also the birth anniversary of veteran actor Raaj Kumar, who worked with him in the 1993 film Tirangaa.

Nana Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The actor was found unconscious in the early hours of the morning and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

The same date marks Raaj Kumar's birth anniversary. Born on October 8, 1926, Raaj Kumar went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable actors, remembered for his distinctive voice and iconic dialogue delivery.

Nana Patekar and Raaj Kumar worked together in Tirangaa, directed by Mehul Kumar. Released in 1993, the action drama also starred Varsha Usgaonkar, Mamta Kulkarni and Deepak Shirke. Patekar played Inspector Shivajirao Wagle, while Raaj Kumar played Brigadier Suryadev Singh. The film became particularly popular for its patriotic theme and remains a memorable title from both actors' careers.

Raaj Kumar died in Mumbai on July 3, 1996, at the age of 69. Nearly 30 years later, Patekar's death has coincided with the birthday of his former co-star.

Interestingly, this is not the first such date coincidence involving two prominent names from Hindi cinema. Last year, Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. November 24 is also the birth anniversary of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was born on the same date in 1935.

Salim Khan, as one half of the former iconic writer duo Salim-Javed, first worked with Dharmendra in the 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta, which starred the late actor's future wife Hema Malini in the title double role.

Dharmendra and Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, worked on three more films, including the iconic Sholay which turned 50 earlier this year. Other films that they worked together on include the multi-starrer Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973) and Chacha Bhatija (1977).

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